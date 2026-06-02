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June 02, 2026

Thomas Jefferson University to run Delaware's first medical school

The Sidney Kimmel Medical College will open a new location at the University of Delaware in 2028.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Medical Schools
Jefferson Delaware Med School Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Thomas Jefferson University is establishing a regional campus of its Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Delaware. It will be the state's first medical school program.

Thomas Jefferson University is opening a regional campus of its Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Delaware, an effort that will result in the state's first medical school.

Jefferson beat out three other bidders to establish the four-year program in partnership with the state. The other bidders were the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, the consulting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers and Ponce Health Sciences University in Puerto Rico, Spotlight Delaware reported.

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The inaugural class of 40 medical students will begin instruction in July 2028. Initially, the campus will be based at the University of Delaware in Newark, with Jefferson faculty providing instruction. A permanent home for the campus is still being finalized, the Inquirer reported.

The medical students will receive 18 months of preclinical training on campus before receiving clinical training from healthcare providers in Delaware's southern counties, where the state's physician shortage is most deeply felt. That shortage is compounded by an aging population, Delaware officials said.

"Jefferson is committed to being part of the solution to Delaware's physician shortage," Jefferson CEO Dr. Joseph Cacchione said in a statement. "We are proud to help build a future where every Delawarean has access to the care they deserve. Jefferson is all in."

The school's creation is being supported by $157.4 million from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Delaware is one of three states without a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program. Since the late 1960s, Jefferson and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine have reserved seats for Delaware students.

"Sidney Kimmel Medical College has trained generations of physicians for more than 200 years, more than any other medical college in the country," Said Ibrahim, dean of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, said in a statement. "It is a privilege to bring our mission to Delaware's patients and communities."

Jefferson has announced several expansions recently. The university is establishing a full-time doctor of nursing practice-nurse anesthesia program and several online graduate programs at the Lehigh Valley Health Network Center for Healthcare Education in Lehigh County. It also is opening a satellite respiratory therapy lab at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Medical Schools Philadelphia Education Jefferson University Delaware

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