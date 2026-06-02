SEPTA reopens underground concourse connecting Walnut-Locust and City Hall stations

SEPTA riders again can access the long-shuttered corridor that connects Walnut-Locust Station to the 15th Street and City Hall stations in Center City.

The South Broad Concourse closed during the summer of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has permanently reopened in time for Philadelphia's hectic summer schedule.

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SEPTA officials said the underground tunnel will help manage the pedestrian traffic on sidewalks when tourists flood the city for the FIFA World Cup matches, semiquincentennial celebrations and MLB All-Star Game.

"We are excited to reopen this important connection that provides riders with easier access to our services at the heart of the system," General Manager Scott A. Sauer said in a statement.

The concourse got a makeover during its closure. SEPTA workers installed new cameras, signage, bi-directional roto-gates and a cashier booth, while Mural Arts gave the 200 columns along the corridor a new paint job, based on designs from local artist Lauren Cat West. SEPTA also hired more cleaners and transit police in recent years to ensure the corridor could be maintained long-term.

The South Broad Concourse opens 15 minutes after the first train departs Fern Rock Transit Center and closes 30 minutes after the day's final train.

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