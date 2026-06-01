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June 01, 2026

World Cup Philly preview: Ecuador

In the first of our series previewing World Cup teams playing in Philly, we introduce you to Ecuador – both the team and country.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
World Cup Soccer
FIFA-World-Cup-Ecuador-Enner-Valencia_053126 Scott Coleman/Imagn Images

Ecuador comes in as a very solid World Cup squad looking to make some noise.

The World Cup is about to take over stadiums across North America and Philadelphia and for some, it's the sporting experience of a lifetime. For other more casual sports fans, and for many four-for-four Philly fans, it's hard to really unpack what's about to happen.

Over the course of around six weeks, the stadium typically called Lincoln Financial Field will host six games, five group stage matches and one knockout game boasting teams from nine different countries. 

It's time for a crash course.

We'll help introduce you to each of the national squads competing in Philly in June and July, starting with Ecuador — the South American soccer stronghold that has one Round of 16 run under its belt in 2006 (their best of eight appearances since 1998). 

Some more things to know about Ecuador:

Their game: June 14,  7 p.m. vs Ivory Coast 

Favorites in the opening match in Philadelphia, Ecuador has a pretty good opportunity in a relatively weak Group E to be the second team advancing to the knockout round (along with group favorite Germany). Ecuador is known for its defense, and that's likely the reason they're not only expected to beat Ivory Coast but have a real chance at advancing. 

The key in this game should be whether Ecuador is able to dictate the style and pace of game they like to play — which is a relatively organized approach. 

Their best players: 

  • Moisés Caicedo: Known as one of the best midfield defensive players in the world, the Chelsea footballer is arguably the best player on the roster for Ecuador. 
  • Piero Hincapié: Another strong defensive player, Hincapié is currently a member of Arsenal and has one goal in 25 Premiere League games since his loan from Bundesliga.
  • Willian Pacho: On a team loaded with defensive talent, Pacho — who currently plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain — is a big body (6-foot-2) with a big contract ($40 million Euros over five years).
  • Enner Valencia: At 36, Valencia is a veteran who knows how to score and who has 49 goals in 105 international appearances for his native Ecuador.

    • Their country:

    • Ecuador is a country of just over 18 million people — just over one million more residents than the state of New York.
    • It gets its name from its obvious location, which has the earth's equator running directly through it. 
    • Quito is the capital, and it rests 1.77 miles above sea level. Its soccer players are often successful worldwide, in part due to learning to play at that high elevation.
    • Ecuador uses the U.S. Dollar. 
    • The     Galápagos Islands are a province of Ecuador — widely known as the birthplace of the theory of evolution. 

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    Headshot, Evan Macy.

    Evan Macy
    PhillyVoice Staff

    evan@phillyvoice.com

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