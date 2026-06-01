World Cup Philly preview: Ecuador

The World Cup is about to take over stadiums across North America and Philadelphia and for some, it's the sporting experience of a lifetime. For other more casual sports fans, and for many four-for-four Philly fans, it's hard to really unpack what's about to happen.

Over the course of around six weeks, the stadium typically called Lincoln Financial Field will host six games, five group stage matches and one knockout game boasting teams from nine different countries.

It's time for a crash course.

We'll help introduce you to each of the national squads competing in Philly in June and July, starting with Ecuador — the South American soccer stronghold that has one Round of 16 run under its belt in 2006 (their best of eight appearances since 1998).

Some more things to know about Ecuador:

Their game: June 14, 7 p.m. vs Ivory Coast

Favorites in the opening match in Philadelphia, Ecuador has a pretty good opportunity in a relatively weak Group E to be the second team advancing to the knockout round (along with group favorite Germany). Ecuador is known for its defense, and that's likely the reason they're not only expected to beat Ivory Coast but have a real chance at advancing.

The key in this game should be whether Ecuador is able to dictate the style and pace of game they like to play — which is a relatively organized approach.

Their best players:

• Moisés Caicedo : Known as one of the best midfield defensive players in the world, the Chelsea footballer is arguably the best player on the roster for Ecuador.

• Piero Hincapié: Another strong defensive player, Hincapié is currently a member of Arsenal and has one goal in 25 Premiere League games since his loan from Bundesliga.

• Willian Pacho: On a team loaded with defensive talent, Pacho — who currently plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain — is a big body (6-foot-2) with a big contract ($40 million Euros over five years).

• Enner Valencia: At 36, Valencia is a veteran who knows how to score and who has 49 goals in 105 international appearances for his native Ecuador.

Their country:

• Ecuador is a country of just over 18 million people — just over one million more residents than the state of New York.

• It gets its name from its obvious location, which has the earth's equator running directly through it.

• Quito is the capital, and it rests 1.77 miles above sea level. Its soccer players are often successful worldwide, in part due to learning to play at that high elevation.

• Ecuador uses the U.S. Dollar.

• The Galápagos Islands are a province of Ecuador — widely known as the birthplace of the theory of evolution.



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