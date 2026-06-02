Center City District Sips returns this week with discounted drinks at dozens of Philly bars and restaurants

Center City District Sips returns Wednesday, June 3, bringing discounted drinks and food specials to dozens of bars, restaurants and beer gardens across Philadelphia.

The weekly happy hour promotion runs Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. through Aug. 26. Participating locations will offer $8 cocktails, $7 wine, $6 beer and appetizers priced under $10.

New this year, participating locations will also offer $6 mocktails.

Some restaurants will extend the promotion beyond happy hour with 15% off dinner after 7 p.m.

Participating venues include bars, restaurants and beer gardens throughout Center City. Sips specials will also be available at Cret Park and Dilworth Park during happy hour each Wednesday.

A full list of participating locations is available on the Center City District website.

Center City District Sips

June 3 - Aug. 26

Various bars and restaurants

Philadelphia, PA

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