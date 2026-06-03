Former Phillie Nick Castellanos designated for assignment by Padres

That's a wrap on Nick Castellanos' run as a Padre.

San Diego designated the 34-year-old former Phillie for assignment on Wednesday, not even a full 24 hours after he was given his "welcome back" to Philadelphia during the Padres' series-opening visit to Citizens Bank Park the night before.

The Phillies won the game, 3-2. Castellanos was not in the San Diego lineup. A tribute video was played for him on the left-field scoreboard, which drew applause from fans as the feed cut to him saluting them from the visiting dugout.

Castellanos was hitting just .191 with a .560 OPS and four home runs through 39 games for San Diego as an outfielder, spot designated hitter, and converted first baseman.

He struck out 34 times and only played once for the Padres in their last four games, after they faced the Phillies out in San Diego last week.

The Padres decided now was the time to cut their losses, just as they arrived to the city where Castellanos, without question, left Phillies fans with some special memories, but also that bizarre and polarizing exit on the way out last season, when it was obvious that he couldn't be an everyday player anymore.

"I mean, all I know is that any time that I run into anybody that's a Phillies fan, like, away from cameras and away from the field, I get nothing but a lot of love and positivity," Castellanos said from the visiting clubhouse prior to Tuesday night's game (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "I appreciate that, and I think that, at the end of the day, I spoke my mind, I went about my business, I played every day. I never really hid on the IL, and I really wanted to win a ring.

"Did I do everything 100 percent correct? Probably not. But did I act true to my heart, how I felt in the moment? 100 percent. Do I regret anything? No."

"I spoke my mind, I went about my business, I played everyday."



Nick Castellanos still feels the love from Phillies fans. pic.twitter.com/QsQmQXPOIZ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 2, 2026

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