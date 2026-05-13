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May 13, 2026

Nearly 50 dogs and puppies saved from 'heartbreaking conditions' in Delco home

Brandywine Valley SPCA says the animals, who will soon be available for adoption, were neglected and require medical care.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Rescues
Dog neglect rescue Delco Facebook/Brandywine Valley SPCA

Brandywine Valley SPCA rescued 44 dogs and puppies, including the one pictured above, Friday.

Brandywine Valley SPCA is asking for donations after rescuing 44 dogs and puppies from a home in Marple Township.

Police called the nonprofit to the scene Friday to transport the pack to safety. According to Brandywine Valley SPCA, the animals were living in "heartbreaking conditions" inside the Delco house. Photos shared on the rescue's social media channels reveal dozens of matted dogs cramped between clutter in dark, unlit rooms with "completely soiled" floors. The situation was so hazardous, the Brandywine Valley SPCA wrote, that Marple Township firefighters "had to set up emergency lighting so the rescue could continue safely."

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Sara Smith, director of marketing and communications for Brandywine Valley SPCA, said via email that the rescued dogs included a mother nursing her six newborns and four 4-week-old puppies.

Some of the animals now require medical attention for untreated conditions, the nonprofit said. Brandywine Valley SPCA is fundraising to cover the costs of emergency healthcare, vaccinations, medications, behavioral support and grooming. Per Facebook, donors have already contributed at least $3,772. 

PetSmart stylists are giving the dogs, who will soon be available for adoption, "spaw" treatments Wednesday. Brandywine Valley SPCA has named them after flowers "not because their story is delicate, but because they remind us that even after the harshest conditions, rescued dogs continue to show us what resilience looks like."

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Rescues Delaware County Dogs Animal Rescue Animal Neglect Marple Township

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