An early look at what positions are strong in the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft is more than 11 months away, and a lot can/will change between now and then, as prospects will rise and fall. Still, you can typically get a feel for which positions will be strong in the next year's draft.

This site has created a helpful "2027 NFL consensus big board" that "ranks the top draft prospects by aggregating 13 big boards, 68 mock drafts, and 33 team-by-team mocks from analysts and outlets across the web." Here are the positions represented in the top 50:

• Quarterback: 12 players

• Edge defender and wide receiver: 7 players each

• Offensive tackle and interior defensive line: 5 players each

• Cornerback: 4 players

• Safety: 3 players

• Tight end and linebacker: 2 players each

• Interior offensive line: 1 player



Notes

• The 2027 draft is shaping up to have a potentially elite quarterback class. Twelve quarterbacks in the top 50 of a consensus big board is nuts. Here are the 12:

1) Arch Manning, Texas

2) Dante Moore, Oregon

7) Julian Sayin, Ohio State

11) CJ Carr, Notre Dame

12) LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

15) Darian Mensah, Miami

20) Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

31) CJ Bailey, NC State

33) Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

36) Jayden Maiava, USC

39) Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

43) Sam Leavitt, LSU

Some of those guys are being overhyped. Some will have bad seasons and fall into Day 3 consideration. Some of the underclassmen above won't declare for the draft since they are getting paid well in school anyway. Still, it's looking like a loaded quarterback class.

One of those above players, Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby, has checked into a treatment program for a gambling addition, and his 2026 college football season is in doubt. There's a chance that he could apply for the NFL's Supplemental Draft. There is also a chance that if he is approved for the Supplemental Draft and gets selected that he could be suspended by the NFL thereafter. Informative primer here.

Anyway, he's a talented player. He's big (listed at 6'3, 235), he has a good arm, and he can run a little bit. His 2025 highlights (when he went to Cincinnati):

The Eagles don't have room on their roster for another quarterback. They already have four. BUT... if they were confident that Sorsby will be suspended by the NFL, especially if it's for the entire 2026 season, it would absolutely make sense for Howie Roseman to at least put in a Day 3 bid for this guy, since Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton are scheduled to be free agents next offseason. They did take a shot on another gambling case when they signed Isaiah Rodgers, and that worked out.

• It could be a decent edge defender class, which could be a need for the Eagles this time next year. Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt both have two years left on their contracts, and a year from now the Eagles could have a clearer idea if they can keep both of them, long-term. If not, then drafting an edge rusher high would make sense.



• The 2026 draft lacked highly rated interior defensive linemen. The 2027 draft should be better in that area, and that too could be a need if the Eagles get priced out for Moro Ojomo.



• It does not appear to be a great tight end draft. The Eagles were overdue in adding to that group, so it made sense to draft Eli Stowers. Still, I wonder if the Eagles looked ahead to 2027 and determined that a guy like Stowers should be moved up their board a bit.



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