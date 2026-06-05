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June 05, 2026

Taylor Swift releases new country-tinged song for 'Toy Story 5'

'I Knew It, I Knew You' leans heavy on the harmonica.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Toy Story David Richard/Imagn Images

Taylor Swift, above at an NBA playoff game, shared her new 'Toy Story 5' song with an old home video.

Taylor Swift has dropped a sweet ode to old friends, her first new music since "The Life of a Showgirl."

"I Knew It, I Knew You" is an original song the Berks County native penned with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff for "Toy Story 5." The track, released Thursday night, is a bit of a throwback to Swift's early country career — a fitting choice for the upcoming Pixar film. The latest entry in the "Toy Story" franchise will focus on the redheaded cowgirl doll Jessie.

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Swift announced the song with a nod to her own rootin'-tootin' past. The pop star shared a clip of herself as a kid, stomping in a pair of cowboy boots with a red cowboy hat atop her head, in a message posted to her social media channels.

"Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once," Swift wrote in the post. "And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now … is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."


"I Knew It, I Knew You," which leans heavy on the harmonica and acoustic guitar, is about friends (or perhaps toys?) reuniting after a long time apart. Swift thanked "Toy Story" composer Randy Newman for inviting her and her "pal" Antonoff to contribute to the movie soundtrack.

"We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods," she wrote in her social media message.

"Toy Story 5" will hit theaters on June 19. Listen to "I Knew It, I Knew You" below:


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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Taylor Swift Berks County Soundtracks Movies

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