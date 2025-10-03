Taylor Swift's new album is out — and these fans made sure they were among the first to hear it

Taylor Swift's 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl," dropped at midnight Friday, and for her most devoted fans, it marks the start of a new era for the superstar.

Dozens of fans, aptly dressed in Taylor Swift merchandise and showgirl-inspired outfits, took over Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia to listen to the album moments after its release. For them, it was an opportunity for connection and shameless enjoyment.

The bar's TV screens displayed music videos, photos and countdowns to the album's release while streamers, themed gift bags and jewelry stands welcomed a fanbase nearly as passionate and tight-knit as the sports-loving crowd that Chickie's & Pete's draws each weekend.

Fans began gathering hours before the album came out. For them, the listening party was more than a chance to hear new music from their favorite artist. It became a way to immediately connect to the people around them.

"It's just very easy to talk to other Swifites even if you don't know them from before," said Emma Sinclair, from Graduate Hospital.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Chickie's & Pete’s in South Philly transformed its bar into an homage to Taylor Swift on Thursdsay night as dozens of fans gathered to share their first listen of 'The Life of a Showgirl' with fellow Swifties. The album came out at midnight Friday.

"Back in the day, I wasn't as big of a Taylor Swift fan," said Allison Corson, of South Philly. "But my first CD that I ever bought was 'Red'... and making new friends definitely brought back my love."

South Jersey's Savannah Rainwater said the listening party brought her back to a nostalgic place. Her friend Jessica Morales called it "Swift-mas."

"I feel like, as girls, we're always demeaned for what we like, so finding a group of girls that likes it makes you feel so powerful," Rainwater said. "There's something to be excited about, and finding a little excitement is so important."

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice A permanent bracelet stand was open for attendees of Chickie's & Pete's listening party for Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in South Philly.

When Swift announced the release of her album on Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, she described "The Life of a Showgirl" as a peek "behind the curtain" of her time on the Eras Tour, which coincided with the beginning of the Berks County native's romance with Travis Kelce. The couple announced their engagement just weeks after Swift's podcast appearance, which set a Guinness World Record for the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube.

Evidently, fans were more excited than ever to hear the return of an upbeat, happily-in-love Taylor Swift that has been decidedly absent in recent years.

"It's the first album since she's been completely with Travis, so you get a little more insight into her adult life after having one of the biggest tours of all time and finally finding the man she's going to marry," said Kati Guzman, of Smyrna, Delaware. "I feel like her life kind of came together in the last year. I think it's going to be a really fun, 'this is who I am,' album."

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Lea Shlawmowitz, left, and Linda Zuniga dressed in their showgirl-inspired best for the listening party at Chickie's & Pete's for Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

When midnight struck and the album's opening track, "The Fate of Ophelia," blared through the bar's speakers, the crowd channeled its infectious excitement into an intent focus — deciphering and critiquing every lyric, melody and vocal performance.

On the album, Swift dives into larger-than-life pop beats that are interwoven with lyrics packed with storytelling, shade-throwing and double entendres.

"The way she describes emotion hits every time," said Lea Shlamowitz, of Ridley. "Whether it's happy or sad, she just encapsulates it so well."

After the 12-song album wrapped up and the party was over, one thing was for certain: everyone needed a second — and maybe a third — listen.

"I really liked it, but I'll have to give it another listen," Sinclair said. "I'm still taking in the vibes of it and I'm definitely going to be sitting in front of the computer later today looking at the lyrics, trying to see what messages I missed."