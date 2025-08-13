Taylor swift reveals details on new album, relationship with Travis Kelce on 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift made her podcast debut with Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday evening, where she revealed details about her upcoming 12th album, life after the Eras Tour, reclaiming her masters and more.

At the same time the podcast was uploaded, the Berks County native released the cover art for her album, 'Life of a Showgirl' on Instagram and revealed that it would release on Friday, Oct. 3.

Swift's official Instagram revealed the upcoming album cover, showing the star in a silver burlesque-style outfit submerged underwater with the caption "And, baby, that's show business for you."

The post confirmed that the album will be released Oct. 3. Three alternate album covers were also revealed through social media, which are available for pre-order until Saturday evening.

The 12-song tracklist also revealed that fellow Pennsylvania native Sabrina Carpenter will be featured on the album's titular track. But, unlike her most recent 31-song project 'The Tortured Poets Department,' she confirmed that the upcoming album is only 12 tracks long.

"[The album] comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life," Swift said on the podcast episode. "That effervescence comes through on that record."

As for what to expect from the new era? Swift said that the album encompasses everything that went on during her two-year Eras Tour run with infectious melodies and "lyrics that are just as vivid, but crisp, focused and completely intentional."

Swift, who has been known to allude to future projects with meticulously timed and themed clues, posted on her website at 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 12 that her 12th album would be titled, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Throughout the nearly two-hour podcast episode, Swift also shed light on her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - everything from how they met to their newfound obsession with making sourdough bread and how they survive the constant media frenzy.

"I've been able to sort of mediate a healthy relationship with not seeing a whole lot," Swift said. "My name can be in the actual headlines, and it could be none of my business."

Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023 after he attended one of her Eras Tour shows. The two quickly cemented themselves as the celebrity 'it' couple, making several public appearances including spending Mother's Day in Philadelphia with their families this year.

The pop star revealed on 'New Heights' that she didn't know much about football before entering into a relationship with Travis, even asking him what it was like to look across the field at his brother when they played each other.

"I thought everyone was on the field at the same time..." Swift admitted. "I became the person who's screaming around my house, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!'"

If it wasn't clear before the episode how serious the couple is, there are few doubts about it now. Several times throughout the interview, Swift and the Kelce brothers referenced their get-togethers with Jason's wife Kylie and their daughters - with Swift even planning to bake a funfetti sourdough bread for them.

During the episode, the trio reflected on Swift reclaiming her master recording rights in May, which caused Swift to become visibly emotional.

"I thought about not owning my music everyday...it was like an intrusive thought," Swift said. "I was bawling my eyes out, weeping and heaving crying to Travis."

Swift also revealed that legendary Eagles and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is good friends with her father, Scott, a notorious Eagles fan. Travis and Swift acknowledged that Reid had a hand in getting the A-list couple together, even reaching out to Scott to vouch for Travis' character.

Leading up to the episode's highly anticipated release, 'New Heights' dropped several teaser videos on social media, including one of Jason Kelce, donning an Eras Tour t-shirt, giving the Berks County native a warm welcome to the show, referencing her countless accolades and even her Pennsylvania roots.

"Our guest today is a singer, songwriter, producer and director from Nashville, Tennessee," Kelce starts. "...That's bulls--t. She is from Reading, Pennsylvania!"

Swift poked fun at the unlikelihood of her appearance on a sports podcast, and even at the football fans who have historically complained about her air time when attending NFL games.

"You guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast," Swift said in the clip. "If there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me."