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May 27, 2026

Tiny Fey says on 'New Heights' she still occasionally falls into her Delco accent

The Upper Darby comedian said it comes out when she's tired and praised the region for producing some of the funniest people.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Podcasts New Heights
Tiny Fey New Heights.png New Heights/YouTube

Comedian and Upper Darby native Tina Fey appeared on Wednesday's episode of 'New Heights' with Jason and Travis Kelce. During the show, Fey spoke about her Delco accent.

Although she spends most of her time in New York City, Upper Darby native and comedian Tina Fey said her Delco accent still comes out sometimes, especially when she's tired. 

"If we're on a night shoot, it's like all the o's come out, I'm 'goin' home,'" said Fey, adding that she kept mispronouncing the word 'route' during the filming of an episode of her show "The Four Seasons."

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Fey spoke about the local dialect during her appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast "New Heights," which premiered Wednesday. On the show, Fey answered questions about how she created hits like "30 Rock," her popular "Saturday Night Live" sketches, her recent manspreading run-in with Timothée Chalamet during a New York Knicks playoff game and her accent. 

Fey offered another example of her falling into her accent when she roomed with a German student at the University of Virginia. After the roommate purchased a Hersey bar, Fey said she kept asking if it has 'all-monds' in it. Jason Kelce said that struck a nerve, as he sometimes goes to Swiacki Meats on Salmon Street, which is often pronounced by locals with a hard L. 

"Somebody just had to have mispronounced that at some point, and they just fought (for) it," Jason Kelce said. 

"Sounds like a Philly thing to do," Travis Kelce added. 

Fey agreed, but said the 'al' pronunciation is the most beautiful sound in the world. Jason said it hooked him, as his wife, Montgomery County native Kylie Kelce, has a similar accent that comes out when she's been drinking alcohol or is upset. 

Earlier on the show, Fey told the football brothers that she rooted for the Flyers while growing up in the 1970s. She said her dad painted a picture of Bobby Clarke, which hung by the front door, and that her first word was supposedly "score" after a goal. 

Later on, she said she thinks the funniest people come from Boston, Philadelphia and New York, although she ceded that there are a few noteworthy funny people from Kansas and the midwest. 

"I think there's something about the Northeast because we just live on top of each other and you have to find a way to get along," Fey said. "We tease each other, make fun of each other."

Watch the full episode below: 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Podcasts New Heights Philadelphia Tina Fey Jason Kelce Travis Kelce

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