June 16, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lands No. 1 spot on Billboard Top 100

The song is the first single off her upcoming album 'Man's Best Friend,' slated for an Aug. 29 release.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Sabrina Carpenter charts Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY

Bucks County-born pop star Sabrina Carpenter has earned the second No. 1 single of her career with 'Manchild.' Her first was 'Please Please Please.'

Sabrina Carpenter has scored her second No. 1 hit with "Manchild," the country-tinged single she released earlier this month.

The song has racked up 27.1 million streams since its June 5 debut, according to Billboard. This momentum catapulted "Manchild" to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, unseating Alex Warren's "Ordinary."

MORE: Mt. Joy, Friendship and Florry highlight new music by Philly-area artists

Carpenter last ruled the charts with "Please Please Please," off the Grammy Award-winning "Short n' Sweet," in June 2024.

"Manchild" is the first single from her forthcoming seventh album, "Man's Best Friend." The pop singer, who was born in Quakertown and grew up in East Greenville, teased its Aug. 29 release by revealing the cover art last week. It features Carpenter on all fours, with an out-of-frame man clutching her hair, and has sparked heated discussions on social media.

In a cover interview with Rolling Stone, the pop star said she was trying to ignore reactions prior to the album's release.

"I'm living in the glory of no one hearing it or knowing about it, and so I can not care,” Carpenter says. "I can not give a f--- about it, because I'm just so excited."

The accompanying music video for "Manchild" has likewise found success. Since its June 6 premiere, it has amassed more than 26 million views. The video follows Carpenter as she hitches rides and spends time with increasingly questionable suitors — including guys who cruise the road on motorized recliners and wash their faces with gasoline.

"no animals were harmed in the making but some men were," the singer joked on Instagram.


