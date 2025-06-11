Sabrina Carpenter reveals cover art for new album and announces summer release date

June 11, 2025
Following her mainstream success over the past year, Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the raunchy cover art of her new record and announce its released date: Friday, Aug. 29.
The album, "Man's Best Friend," features Carpenter on her hands and knees, and the post included a message, "i can’t wait for it to be yours x."
Last week, Carpenter released her latest single "Manchild," and there will be 11 more tracks on the new album, according to its Spotify countdown page.
"Man's Best Friend" will come nearly one year after her "Short n' Sweet" album, which featured "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."
Carpenter was born in Quakertown, Bucks County, and was raised in East Greenville, Montgomery County. She gave a nod to her Philly suburb roots during her acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammy Awards after "Short n' Sweet" won best pop vocal album.
"I want to thank my mom for driving me to every voice lesson in Bala Cynwyd," she said.
During her "Short n' Sweet" tour's performance at Wells Fargo Center, the pop star donned a bedazzled Phillies jersey with "Carpenter" and No. 69 on the back.
"Hometown show!!! I can't believe I played the arena I grew up going to," Carpenter wrote on her Instagram story that night.
That same night the Phillies lost to the New York Mets in the NL Division Series.