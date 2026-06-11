These are the Philly bars that can stay open until 4 a.m. during World Cup

As the World Cup gets underway, some bars in Philadelphia will have the option to stay open until 4 a.m. with a special permit extending curfew hours for the duration of the 39-day soccer tournament.

Philadelphia 250 Permits are issued by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which was authorized to take applications from bars when state lawmakers created the program in March. This is the first time bars in Philly will have the ability to stay open past the state's 2 a.m. curfew since the Democratic National Convention was held here in 2016.

PLCB received a total of 65 applications, most of which are still in review. Those that have been approved will be allowed to stay open late from Thursday through Monday, July 20. Bars that have permits may choose not stay open until 4 a.m. every night during the World Cup, so those planning a night out may want to check the bar's social media or call to figure out hours on any given night.

Below is a running list of bars that have Philadelphia 250 Permits:

A PLCB spokesperson said the agency is still working through applications and will update its list as approvals are given. Six businesses canceled their applications.

All applications have a 30-day "hold" that means they can't be approved until that period is completed. For that reason, bars that applied later than others could not get their permits until after the start of the World Cup. To obtain a permit, bars had to pay a $500 fee and complete a specialized training program covering nighttime safety for staff and patrons.

The city can request that PLCB revoke a Philadelphia 250 Permit at any time during the World Cup if a reason to protest the permit holder is provided to the state.

Pennsylvania is among a number of states with World Cup host cities that have modified their curfew and alcohol service laws for the soccer tournament. The bill in Pennsylvania was sponsored by state Sens. Joe Picozzi (R-Philadelphia) and Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia and Montgomery), who said extending the curfew would help local businesses capitalize on Philly's tourism boom for the World Cup and the nation's 250th anniversary. The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association had pushed for the state to give businesses more flexibility during the World Cup.

The World Cup's group stage games last about two hours, while knockout round matches could last three hours if they end on penalty kicks. FIFA says its match times are optimized to enable the "widest-possible global audience" to follow the tournament. Most matches will end well before 4 a.m. in Philadelphia, but several are scheduled to begin as late as midnight on the East Coast.