More Health:

June 09, 2026

No amount of alcohol is safe to drink, new study says — countering federal guidelines

The research was commissioned to inform the recent update to U.S. dietary guidelines, but the Trump administration is accused of suppressing it.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Alcohol
Alcohol Dietary Guidelines Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Research published Tuesday counters federal dietary guidelines on alcohol consumption, finding that even one drink a day increases risk of cancer and early death.

Federal guidelines on alcohol consumption need "tightening" so that they recommend no more than one drink per day for both men and women, according to a study that the Trump administration reportedly sidelined when it released new dietary guidelines in January.

The study found that even one drink a day increases the risk of cancer, heart disease, liver disease and early death. At two drinks per day, the risk of early death is as high as 1 in 25 people.

MORE: Summer may ease pressures on youth, but it's a good time to address mental health concerns

The research, known as the Alcohol Intake and Health Study, was published independently Tuesday in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. The study had been commissioned under former President Joe Biden to inform the new dietary guidelines.

But the Trump administration sidestepped the findings — a draft of which were published last year — and instead softened dietary guidelines on drinking to say that Americans should "consume less alcohol for better overall health." The dietary guidelines, which are updated every five years, were more in line with a second report from a panel created by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. That report, published last year, said that drinking in moderation was linked to a lower risk of death from all causes but increased the risk for certain diseases.

An editorial published alongside the Alcohol Intake and Health Study said the Trump Administration succumbed to pressure from the alcohol industry when creating the less-restrictive recommendations.

Robert Vincent, a former federal health advisor, who wrote the editorial and commissioned the study, lost his job last year during widespread downsizing of the federal workforce.

Vincent told the Associated Press that he was "asked to kill the study," which he refused to do. According to a Vox report in September, the Trump administration did not publish a final version of the study after protests against it from the alcohol industry.

The Trump administration has refuted those claims.

"Any characterization that the study was 'shelved' is inaccurate," Emily Hilliard, a spokeswoman for the Health and Human Services Department, said in a statement to the Washington Post.

The study used U.S. data on alcohol use and mortality and morbidity to estimate deaths directly attributable to alcohol consumption, finding that women who had one drink a day had a higher likelihood of dying from breast and liver cancer than women who didn't drink. It also found that men and women who consumed one drink a day had higher risk of death from liver cirrhosis, oral and esophageal cancers and injuries.

These findings align with other research in recent years that suggests alcohol offers no health benefits and that even moderate drinking is associated with increased risk of cancer and other health problems. Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory last year noting that alcohol consumption was a leading cause of preventable cancer and called for warnings about cancer risk on alcohol labels.

"The new dietary guidelines say that consuming less is better for your health, but don't say what consuming less means," Priscilla Martinez-Matyszczyk, one of the authors of the new study and the deputy scientific director of the alcohol research group at the nonprofit Public Health Institute, told the New York Times. "This paper does, and it says that having no more than one drink a day is best for health, and that drinking above that comes with significant risks."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Alcohol Philadelphia Cancer Heart Disease Trump Administration Federal Government Drinking

Follow us

Featured

Limited - Couple smiling at camera

Healthy aging in the LGBTQIA+ community
Purchased - Depressed person staring out a window

Understanding depression to get the right care

Just In

Must Read

Business

URBN expansion to add 1,050 jobs in Philly and Bucks County

Urban Outfitters Expansion

Things To Do

Celebrate America250 in Cape May County

Cape May Things to Do 250

Mental Health

Summer may ease pressures on youth, but it's a good time to address mental health concerns

Summer Mental Health

America250

Instead of going to Stateside Live!, go to one of these sports bars

Buffalo Billiards 2

Festivals

Philly Fairy Festival returns June 27 with fairy houses, costumes and a magical trail

FairyHousesMaeAxelrod (5).jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved