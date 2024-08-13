More Health:

August 13, 2024

There are no benefits to drinking small amounts of alcohol and it increases risk of cancer, study says

Researchers found even modest consumption led to negative health effects among older adults in Britain.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Alcohol
alcohol risk older adults Helena Lopes/Pexels

A study published in the JAMA Network Open contradicts a long-standing belief that some alcohol intake can have benefits for the heart.

Older adults in Britain who drank modest amounts of alcohol faced a higher risk of getting cancer and no health benefits, new research found.

A study published Monday in the JAMA Network Open contradicts a long-standing belief that some alcohol intake can have benefits for the heart. Researchers found there was no reduction in heart disease death among light or moderate drinkers —  who average about one or two alcoholic drinks a day — in comparison with people who drink about once a week.

"It is clear that alcohol consumption is related to a higher risk of cancer from the first drop, so we think that medical advice should not recommend consuming alcohol to improve health," Rosario Ortolá, a co-author of the study from the Autonomous University of Madrid, told the Guardian.

The study also said deaths associated with alcohol consumption were higher in people who lived in lower income areas or who had existing health problems.

The link between alcohol intake and cancer has been well-established. Just one drink a day increases breast cancer risk by 5% to 9% compared with people who abstain, the World Health Organization said. 

U.S. dietary guidelines recommend adults over 21 either choose not to drink or to drink in moderation — "limiting intake to 2 drinks or less in a day for men and 1 drink or less in a day for women."

The new study used data from 135,103 participants in the UK Biobank health database who were 60 years old and older, tracking them over 12 years. Researchers assigned the participants to categories based on their average daily alcohol intake: occasional, low risk, moderate risk and high risk. Occasional was defined as less than 2.86 grams of alcohol per day, while high risk was more than 40 grams per day for men and 20 grams for women. The average drink in the United States has about 14 grams of alcohol.

Researchers determined which patients died by the end of the study, in 2021, and found that high-risk drinking was associated with a 33% higher risk of dying from any cause compared with occasional drinkers. High-risk drinking was also linked with a greater risk of dying from cancer or cardiovascular disease. 

When compared with occasional drinking, moderate-risk drinking was associated with a 10% greater risk of death from any cause, and a 15% greater risk of death from cancer. Low-risk drinking was associated with an 11% greater risk of death from cancer in comparison with occasional drinking.

Researchers chose to involve light drinkers rather than people who abstain in their research. Some people stop drinking because they are seriously ill so looking to abstainers for health comparisons about drinking may have incorrectly made light drinkers in previous studies look healthier than they actually were, the New York Times reported.

The study also found alcohol-related health effects were even worse for people who already had health issues or who lived in low-income areas.

"We think that older adults with worse health are more susceptible to the harmful effects of alcohol owing to their greater morbidity, higher use of alcohol-interacting drugs and reduced tolerance to alcohol," Ortolá told the Guardian. "Also, there is evidence that socioeconomically disadvantaged populations have higher rates of alcohol-related harms for equivalent and even lower amounts of alcohol, probably owing to the coexistence of other health challenges, including less healthy lifestyles, and lower social support or access to health care."

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Alcohol Philadelphia Cancer Alcohol Senior Health Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - IBX - Celebrate Caring Winners 2024

Meet the Independence Blue Cross 2024 Celebrate Caring winners
Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Tour this Fishtown home, previously a church built 164 years ago
Fishtown Church Main

Careers

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

Adult Health

Racism and discrimination lead to faster aging through brain network changes, new study finds
Aging Racial Discrimination

Entertainment

Colman Domingo to voice the villain in Marvel's new animated 'Spider-Man' series
colman domingo spider-man

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid's Olympic debut is over. Could Tyrese Maxey be next?
Embiid 8.11.24

Festivals

A new festival will showcase visual arts and live music in West Philly
Urban Art Gallery

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved