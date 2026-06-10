Eagles sign A.J. Epenesa for defensive end depth

The Eagles signed free-agent edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, bringing in some extra defensive end depth just as the team closed out its minicamp on Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter was first to report the signing, then the Eagles officially announced the move later Wednesday, along with the signing of offensive lineman Michael Jordan and the waivings of linebackers Chandler Martin and Isaiah King.

Epenesa, a former second-round draft pick by the Bills from 2020, spent the past five seasons in Buffalo, who mostly rotated into the defense as a backup and situational pass rusher.

He had his best output from 2022-2024, when he went three straight years with at least 6.0 sacks (his career-best was 6.5 in 2022 and 2023) and seven tackles for a loss, before his production dipped to 2.5 sacks through 16 games this past season.

Epenesa was originally set to sign a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns back in March, but reservations over the results of the 27-year-old's physical led the Browns to back out of the deal.

The Eagles don't appear to have those same concerns, at least for right now, as they add Epenesa into a defensive end group made up of Nolan Smith, Jonathan Greenard, Arnold Ebiketie, and Jalyx Hunt as the immediate options on the depth chart.

Eagles signed former Bills DE A.J. Epenesa.



Epenesa originally was Buffalo’s 2020 second-round pick. He planned to sign with the Browns in March, but didn’t pass his physical. Now he lands in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/BRlegoLcID — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2026

Longtime veteran Brandon Graham isn't currently under contract after un-retiring for the back half of last season, and it's not yet known what his status is for 2026.

Epenesa's signing late Wednesday could be a precautionary move on the Eagles' part in case Graham does call it a career again.

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