More Health:

August 06, 2024

Some children with recurrent wheezing need antivirals – not steroids, study finds

The issue often is caused by 'silent' lung infections that don't result in typical cold symptoms, researchers found. Prescribing steroids may make their conditions worse.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Illness
Wheezing Treatments Antivirals Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Many children with recurrent wheezing issues have 'silent' lung infections that are better treated with antiviral medications than corticosteroids, the common treatment for recurrent wheezing, a new study suggests.

Many children with recurrent wheezing issues would be better treated with antiviral medications instead of steroids, researchers at the University of Virginia found. 

In a study of 800 children with recurrent, severe wheezing issues, researchers found that 22% had lung infections that went undetected, because they did not display typical cold symptoms. That matters for doctors prescribing treatments, because these types of "silent" infections' don't respond to corticosteroids commonly used to treat wheezing. 

MORE: Thinking hard can make your brain hurt – study links mental exertion to stress

Higher doses of corticosteroids may increase these children's risk for lingering lung inflammation, and can cause side effects like irritability, reduced bone density and suppressed growth, the study found. Antiviral medications better treated recurrent wheezing without the side effects. 

"While steroids can help some children with wheeze, many children in the study showed no patterns of inflammation that would improve with steroids," said Dr. W. Gerald Teague, a pediatric pulmonologist at the the UVA School of Medicine's Child Health Research Center. "I advise the parents of my patients that wheeze episodes that are triggered by colds should be treated with anti-inflammatory medications that build immunity to viruses, such as azithromycin. They look surprised that we would use an antibiotic for a viral infection, but, in fact, azithromycin bolsters the immune response to viruses in a positive way."

Teague said he decided to study recurrent wheezing due to the large number of children who get referred to him through community health care providers and the UVA Health Emergency Department. Because rhinoviruses – the most common cause of a cold – can trigger wheezing, he wanted to see whether recurrent wheezing is linked to "silent' lung infections."

Rhinoviruses were the most common infection among the children in the study, but some unresolved respiratory infections were found, too. The researchers suspect an issue with mucosal immune cells in lungs might make it hard for children to combat these viruses.

Further research is need to better understand this immune malfunction, researchers said, but the issue primarily seemed to impact very young children; it was found less often among school-age children. 

"We hope this discovery will stimulate further work in the treatment of recurrent wheeze and viral infections in children," Teague said. "The field has to get to away from overuse of potentially toxic steroids for the treatment of acute wheeze to include novel therapies which target specific patterns of inflammation."

Teagues plans to also study whether this type of immune response is also a risk factor for children who develop asthma. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Illness Philadelphia Infectious Disease Medications Steroids

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Health care workers discussing a patient

Independence Blue Cross accepting applications for 2025 Clinical Care Innovation Grants
Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Kamala Harris bypasses Josh Shapiro in choosing running mate
Tim Walz Harris

Careers

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

Adult Health

Thinking hard can make your brain hurt – study links mental exertion to stress
Thinking Hard Study

Food & Drink

Good Dog Bar to close its Jersey Shore location
Good Dog Bar AC

Sixers

Sixers Eastern Conference preview: Will the Cavaliers' bet on talent pay off?
Mitchell Garland 8.5.24

Festivals

Manayunk's Dog Day of Summer to bring pet-friendly vendors to Main Street this month
dog day manayunk

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved