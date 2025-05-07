More Health:

May 07, 2025

WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy to eliminate $1.15 billion in debt as it expands telehealth business

The company says its financial reorganization won't impact its more than 3 million members worldwide.

Jeff Tomik
By Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Business
WW telehealth Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images via Sipa USA

WeightWatchers filed for bankruptcy to try to reduce debt as it expands its telehealth business. In this photo illustration, the WW logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

Faced with competition from new weight-loss methods, WeightWatchers announced Tuesday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to eliminate $1.15 billion in debt.

The 62-year-old health and wellness company said the move won't impact its more than 3 million members worldwide as it undergoes a financial reorganization to expand its telehealth business. 

MORE: Indoor plants do more than beautify a room. They boost mental health, too

The company's earnings report Tuesday showed a 10% decline in first-quarter revenue compared with a year ago. Meanwhile, its telehealth business — which began offering access to weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy through a 2023 acquisition of the platform Sequence — jumped 57% year-over-year, the statement said. WeightWatchers expects to emerge from the bankruptcy process in about 40 days. 

"For more than 62 years, WeightWatchers has empowered millions of members to make informed, healthy choices, staying resilient as trends have come and gone," WeightWatchers CEO Tara Comonte said in a statement. "The decisive actions we're taking today ... will give us the flexibility to accelerate innovation, reinvest in our members, and lead with authority in a rapidly evolving weight management landscape."

WeightWatchers has undergone major changes in the past, including a rebranding in 2018 to change its name to WW and shift its focus to healthy living over weight loss. In conjunction with its telehealth push, the company has drastically cut back on its in-person meetings. While there were 3,300 in-person workshops in the United States before the pandemic, those dropped to about 1,000 as of January 2024, the New York Times reports.

In 2023, WW lost its most prominent spokesperson when Oprah Winfrey left the board of directors after revealing she used weight-loss medication.

The company was founded in 1963 in New York City, and a year later the first WeightWatchers franchise was established by Marilyn Birnhak in Philadelphia. While in-person meetings have dwindled, WW still has six workshop locations in Philly, according to its website.

Jeff Tomik

Jeff Tomik
PhillyVoice Staff

jefftomik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Business Philadelphia Weight Watchers Ozempic Weight Loss Wegovy Oprah Winfrey

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Discover how Temple Lung Center’s innovative clinical trials provide early access to breakthrough treatments and enhanced care for patients.
Purchaed - Happy parents and their kids playing with soccer ball in the park

How to make healthy living a family affair

Just In

Must Read

Education

Fifth grader to compete in second national spelling bee

jayden jiang national spelling bee

Entertainment

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Arts & Culture

Philly circus program loses NEA grant weeks before show opening

NEA cuts Philly circadium

Men's Health

Looking for a workout boost? Try exercising with a buddy

Gym Workout Partners

Food & Drink

Teachers, nurses can get freebies at these restaurants this week

Teacher Nurses Week

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved