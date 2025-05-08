Rare timepieces and luxury brands headline Philadelphia Watch Trade Show in June

The Philadelphia Watch Trade Show, a three-day event dedicated to the world of timepieces, is set to take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.

Scheduled for June 6-8, the show is a dynamic buy-sell-and-trade marketplace for timepiece aficianados. Attending the show wlll be more than 100 top-tier watch dealers along with watchmakers and collectors. While the distributor list is being kept private until closer to the show, notable brands like Omega, Rolex, and Patek Philippe are expected to make appearances, as well as small independent brands and custom watchmakers.

The wide array of timepieces at the show span from vintage classics to the latest modern innovations. Each vendor curates their space, showcasing rare, limited-edition, and sought-after timepieces. The show promises competitive prices, whether you're interested in a rare premium watch or an entry-level one that is more widely accessible. Organizers say there will be options for every budget.

In addition to wristwatches, look for booths dedicated to pocket watches, clocks, and accessories. The event also features repair booths offering expertise to those with pieces in need of service. Appraisers also will be available.

The event's organizers decided to bring the Philadelphia Watch Show back after an eight-year absence. It takes place in expo center's Hall D. Show hours vary by day: Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Tickets for the event cost between $12 and $24.

The price of admission includes a raffle ticket for a chance to win an Omega watch.

June 6, noon-6 p.m. | June 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | June 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets: $12-24

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, Pa.