May 06, 2025

Quinta Brunson to receive Philadelphia Key to the City on May 28

The do-it-all figure behind 'Abbott Elementary' will receive the award at a ceremony also to dedicate a new mural outside her old school, Andrew Hamilton School.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson, a Philadelphia native, will be presented the key to the city in a ceremony on May 28 to dedicate a mural at her childhood elementary school, Andrew Hamilton School in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Brunson is shown above at the 76th Emmy Awards.

Quinta Brunson, on the heels of an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday evening, next will receive some huge accolades in her hometown.

Brunson, a West Philadelphia native, will be presented the Philadelphia Key to the City in a ceremony that's a part of a Mural Arts dedication on Wednesday, May 28. 

The event will feature an original mural at Andrew Hamilton School, the elementary school at 57th and Spruce streets she attended as child that served as inspiration for "Abbott Elementary," the hit ABC series Brunson created, showruns, writes for and stars in. 

"I am so grateful to be receiving the key to my hometown, Philly. This city shaped me – and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me. I am truly honored," Brunson said in the release.

Brunson will receive the key from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. 

"The City of Philadelphia is beyond grateful to have someone as inspiring and compassionate as Quinta Brunson," Mayor Cherelle Parker said in the press release. "She doesn't just represent the spirit of Philadelphia on television, she brings her success home and shares it with the city that loves her back. It goes without saying that education and representation matter. As our young people look for role models, may they find inspiration in dream chasers and change makers like Quinta Brunson. And let us never forget the impact of a great teacher, who shows up every day to uplift, encourage, and fight for the future of our youth."

The mural is titled "Blooming Futures" and was designed by local artist Athena Scott. 

The mural was created with input from Hamilton school students and staff and "highlights the allegory of the school as a garden, with the tenacious educators serving as stewards of a fertile and growing student population," per the release. 

Blooming Futures Mural Rendering by Athena Scott

The fourth season of "Abbott Elementary" concluded in April. It has been renewed for a fifth season, which will air come fall 2025.  

