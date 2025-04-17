How 'Abbott Elementary' pulled off its secret shoot at the Please Touch Museum

The fictional Philly teachers of "Abbott Elementary" took their classes to the Please Touch Museum in the show's Wednesday night season finale — much to the displeasure of the older students, who protested that the place was "for babies."

Over the course of the episode, however, they warm to the experience as they move through the building's interactive exhibits.

The basic premise is a familiar one to the people who work at the Fairmount Park institute. They've personally seen reluctant middle schoolers come around in real time.

"We say our core audience is children 0 to age 8," said Tracy Curvan, chief operating officer of the Please Touch Museum. "But we have teenage visitors that come with their siblings. They might kind of hang back a little bit. (But) they actually get in and want to play in the exhibit spaces.

"At Please Touch Museum, we think play is universal, that teenagers and adults can learn through play."

This lesson, and the show's Season 4 field trip to the museum, was long overdue. The ABC sitcom had been in contact with the institution since 2023 about filming an episode on location, originally for the show's Season 3 closer. That discussion stalled when the crew ultimately decided to stay in Los Angeles, recreating Smith Memorial Playground on the West Coast instead. When Season 4 went into production, however, "Abbott Elementary" knew exactly who to call.