Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Culture:

May 16, 2024

'Abbott Elementary' set its latest episode at Smith Memorial Playground, but it wasn't filmed there

The giant wooden slide, where Jeanine and Gregory share a moment during a school field trip, was recreated in Los Angeles.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Sitcoms
Abbott Elementary playground Provided image/Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Jeanine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) enjoy the giant wooden slide at Smith Memorial Playground in the newest episode of 'Abbott Elementary.'

First, there was Gritty. Then, Mural Arts and the Franklin Institute. Now, another Philly treasure has made it onto "Abbott Elementary."

Smith Memorial Playground featured heavily in the ABC sitcom's newest episode, which aired Wednesday night. (The episode was even called "Smith Playground.") The story found the principal and teachers of the fictional Philadelphia school chaperoning a field trip to the playground, but viewers weren't seeing the real East Fairmount Park destination. The set was an impressive fake, created on the soundstages of Los Angeles.

MORE: Timothée Chalamet spotted in Cape May filming Bob Dylan movie 

"Last night's episode, although it featured Smith Memorial Playground, was shot in L.A.," Frances Hoover, the executive director of Smith Memorial Playground, said Thursday.

As Hoover explained, the "Abbott Elementary" production team used a West Coast playground as a stand-in for the Philadelphia site and recreated Smith Memorial's iconic wooden slide with her help. The collaboration started in February, when a crew member walked into Philadelphia facilities asking for the original architectural drawings of the slide and its paint color. The Smith Memorial Playground staff continued exchanging information with the crew and reviewed a script before the episode was filmed, but the cast never set foot on the grounds. At least one member, however, is a fan: the show's star and creator Quinta Brunson.

"Quinta actually has memories of playing at Smith Playground," Hoover said. "So it's my understanding that it was an idea that she put forth as a place that meant a lot to her growing up."

Two women and two children stand in front of a playground jungle gym with a red slide and green poles.Provided image/Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary teacher Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter, right) and a teacher from another Philadelphia school (Michaela Watkins, left) try to squash a disagreement between their students.


The wooden slide played a key role in the ongoing will-they-won't-they romance between Jeanine (Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams). As the other teachers squabble with another school group, the pair shares a private moment careening down the slide on burlap sacks. When they reach the bottom, Gregory nearly confesses his lingering feelings for Jeanine, before Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) and another teacher, Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor), interrupt them with a reality check.

"Never date someone you work with," Mr. Morton sighs, launching into a screed about his ex-wife. "We were both teachers. Our classes were right next to each other. We eventually got together. ...(HR) warned us, but we ignored it. And at first everything was wonderful, a dream. But then things got rocky. We fought, and there was no escape from it.

"She was just there."


Though Gregory's confession is ultimately thwarted, the real Smith Memorial Playground is no stranger to romantic encounters. The historic site hosts "a handful" of weddings each year on its 6 and 1/2-acre grounds, though Hoover said they're careful not to overcommit, since event rentals close the playground to kids.

"It's such a beautiful setting because our main building is just this beautiful Victorian mansion," Hoover said. "But also it's fun to have the slide incorporated into the wedding. We have lots of beautiful photos of the bride and groom sliding down."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Sitcoms Philadelphia Playgrounds Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson Parks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

4 ways to reinvest in your small business’ future

Just In

Must Read

Business

WeWork to keep its Center City locations open as it exits bankruptcy
WeWork Philly Bankruptcy

Sponsored

New DBS device for Parkinson's patients
perceptrc-family-recharger-prod.jpg

Adult Health

Why it's important to pay attention to expiration dates on medications
medication expiration dates

Movies

New Bruce Springsteen documentary coming to Hulu, Disney+ in October
Bruce springsteen doc

Eagles

Jason Kelce joins 'Monday Night Countdown,' 2027 Super Bowl coverage, ESPN confirms
Jason-Kelce-Pro-Bowl-2024-NHL.jpg

Festivals

Nearly 200 musicians set to perform from West Philly porches on June 8
West Philly Porchfest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved