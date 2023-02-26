'Abbott Elementary' to feature Mural Arts Philadelphia in new episode

"Abbott Elementary" is known for spotlighting some of the things that make the City of Brotherly Love unique, from the Philadelphia Zoo to Flyers mascot Gritty. The fan-favorite sitcom will soon feature a prominent local arts organization.

Mural Arts Philadelphia — the nation's largest public art program, which has helped Philadelphia reach international recognition as the “Mural Capital of the World” — will be the focus of the newest episode of "Abbott Elementary," which airs Wednesday, March 1.

For nearly four decades Mural Arts has worked in schools throughout the School District of Philadelphia, inspiring creativity through art and mural making experiences geared towards students. The organization's student-focused programs will be highlighted in the ABC sitcom's latest episode, called "Mural Arts."

Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of "Abbott Elementary," took to Twitter to thank the arts program for being part of the upcoming episode.

"Mural Arts is one of my favorite things about the city," Brunson wrote. "This episode is actually inspired by the time Mural Arts came to my middle school and helped us create a mural that’s still there today. Love driving by it."

In the episode, Abbott Elementary teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) secures a visit from Mural Arts for his students. When he disagrees with his students' chosen design for the mural, he attempts to influence their decisions. This isn't the first time Jacob has tried to meddle with his students' wants; in Season 2 Episode 11, he attempts to facilitate a student-run podcast before realizing his overbearing management style has left the students feeling disinterested.

Gilles Mingasson/ABC Gilles Mingasson/ABC Mural Arts Philadelphia will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Abbott Elementary.”

In addition to the mural-making plot, veteran teachers Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) learn that parents are petitioning to turn Abbott into a charter school, a fact that was hinted at in the most recent episode.

“When people come to Philadelphia, curiosity builds around our murals that are so often found and created with the assistance of our schools and students,” Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts, said in a release. "We are delighted that 'Abbott Elementary' has offered a distinctive window into the experiences of educators and pupils, as well as the rich artistic landscape and heritage of Philadelphia."

Mural Arts is hosting a free live screening of the new episode on Wednesday, March 1, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bok (800 Mifflin Street). Attendees can reserve their spots online.



In its second season, "Abbott Elementary" continues to rack up awards and acclaim, breaking viewership records for the network while earning the industry's top awards and nominations. The mockumentary has already been renewed for a third season.



The Mural Arts episode of "Abbott Elementary" airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

