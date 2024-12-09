Jason Kelce's late-night talk show begins taping next month; here's how to join the audience

Jason Kelce is gearing up to launch his late-night talk show, and there's one crucial thing he still needs: a live audience.

The former Eagles center is set to host ESPN's "They Call It Late Night," which will be shot at Union Transfer in Callowhill on all five Fridays in January. Free tickets to be in the audience for the tapings, which begin at 3:30 p.m. each Friday, can be requested online starting Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m.

"They Call It Late Night" mostly will focus on the NFL, Kelce said when he announced the show on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last month. Guests will include players, coaches and celebrities, and some segments will involve audience participation. Philly's Snacktime will be the house band, and NFL Films, based in Mount Laurel, will be involved, too. The show's title was inspired by the 1967 NFL Films documentary "They Call It Pro Football."

Last weekend, Kelce was seen in Philadelphia filming presumed promos for the show. He wore the Mummers suit he donned for the Super Bowl parade in 2018 and drove a golf cart shaped like a giant Eagles helmet, offering a potential preview of the Philly-fueled fun and absurdity fans can expect from his show.

This is the latest project for the ever-busy Kelce, who also serves as a commentator on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" and co-hosts the award-winning podcast "New Heights" with his brother Travis. He also showed off his pipes last month on the third holiday album from the Philly Specials — Kelce's musical trio with former teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata."

"They Call It Late Night" will air Saturdays at 1 a.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+ and Jason Kelce's YouTube channel.

