Jason and Travis Kelce's popular 'New Heights' podcast nabbed a major award

There's a bit of a silver lining consolation prize for those still mourning the retirement of Eagles star center Jason Kelce, as the "New Heights" podcast seems stronger than ever.

"New Heights," the weekly show hosted by Kelce (America's sweetheart) and his brother Travis, was named Podcast of the Year at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. The podcast covers weekly game recaps and the sport as a whole, mixed in with a little humorous pop culture like what they would smell like as candles. The brothers started the show in 2022, dropping 81 episodes thus far.

The brothers were unable to attend the awards ceremony at the SXSW event in Austin, Texas, but they did share a video acceptance speech. In it, Jason had to give a nod to their new number one fan base, Swifties, who began supporting the podcast after Travis Kelce began dating singer (and Berks County native) Taylor Swift.

"This is an incredible honor, especially for two jabronies like us, to receive this award like this is beyond humbling," Jason Kelce said in the video. "We would be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all the 92%ers out there, AKA Swifties, who voted for us to win this award."

The brothers also gave a shoutout to non-Taylor-affiliated fans and their production crew for the show's success.

"We absolutely love making this podcast each and every week and it is beyond rewarding when we get to find out that it resinates with so many people out there and that they get joy out of it, because we sure put a lot of that in it," Jason said.

Jason Kelce, 36, announced his retirement earlier this month after 13 seasons with the Eagles, including the 2017 Super Bowl win. A beloved figure in the area, his retirement has already inspired tributes like a limited-edition Campbell's Soup can and a countdown of his top outfits.