April 25, 2024

At next month's Beerathon 5K, runners can cheers after every mile

The May 11 race at the Navy Yard ends with a Beer Fest offering tastings, food trucks, a DJ and more.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness 5K
Philly Beerathon 2024 Provided Image/Big Picture Media

After the Beerathon 5K, runners can sample craft beers from local breweries.

At next month's Beerathon 5K, runners will have a little more than a runner's high to look forward to at the finish line. 

At the May 11 event at the Navy Yard, runners can drink a few brews to keep them afloat along the race, which culminates with a Beer Fest featuring tastings, food trucks, a DJ and more at the Marine Parade Grounds. 

The Beerathon started in 2011 in New York City, when a group of friends weren't able to compete in the city's annual marathon because of training injuries, so they decided to focus their energy on another love: beer. While the Beer Fest has been in Philly before, this will be the first time the organizers have held the 5K. 

For next month's event, people can get a ticket to the 5K, Beerathon 5K and/or Beer Fest. With a ticket to the Beerathon 5K, runners earn a beer per mile (a 5K is just over three miles) to be consumed on the course. A Beer Fest ticket gets participants unlimited tastings and a souvenir glass. Both tickets include access to food trucks that will be parked at the finish line. 

Beer Fest participants include Swedesboro Brewing Co., Broad Street Brewing, New Ridge Brewing Co., von C Brewing Co., Bitchin' Kitten Brewery, Bellefonte Brewing Co., Gritty City Winery, Fishtown Iced Tea and Triple Bottom Brewing. 

Beerathon 5K

Saturday, May 11
11:00 a.m to 3 p.m.  
Tickets start at $29
4747 South Broad Street 
Philadelphia


Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

