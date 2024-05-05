Sushi by Bou, speakeasy-style omakase pop-up, to open in Fishtown

A speakeasy serving sushi is coming to Fishtown.

Sushi by Boū, an omakase concept by New York City hospitality group SimpleVenue, will open in the back room of Izakaya Fishtown (1832 Frankford Avenue) on Friday, May 10.

MORE: From the brewery that combined beer and water ice, Neshaminy Creek's Rob Jahn gives his Brewer's Choice

After walking through a private door at the back of Izakaya's dining room, guests will enter a newly renovated space with decor — and a playlist — inspired by '90s hip-hop and Philly hip-hop legends. Patrons can enjoy a 60-minute experience featuring a 12-piece omakase (chosen by the chef), which may include yellowtail, spotted prawn, salmon roe, scallop, fatty tuna and barbecue eel.

The meal costs $60 for 12 courses or $125 for the "Bou-gie" upgrade, which features 17 courses including five seasonal selections. Guests can also purchase add-on a la carte specialties, including hand rolls and seasonal mochi ice creams. They can also pair their meal with a selection of cocktails or sake.

This will be the first Sushi by Boū location in Pennsylvania, and will take over the space previously occupied by SimpleVenue's upscale omakase experience, Sushi Suite, which will head to a surprise expanded location later this year. A second Sushi by Boū will also open in Philadelphia this year.

Fishtown's Sushi by Boū will offer 10 seats, and reservations can be made through OpenTable.

"We think Fishtown is the perfect neighborhood to experience our 'sushi for the people' concept," SimpleVenue Founder Michael Sinensky said in a release. "It is casual, fun, affordable and faster paced. We hope to attract foodies, visitors and neighbors - including those in the Fishtown community that would become regulars during the month."

Starting May 10, Sushi by Boū will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5-10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5-11 p.m. The restaurant is running an Instagram contest for the chance to win a seat at its grand opening.