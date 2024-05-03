From the brewery that combined beer and water ice, Neshaminy Creek's Rob Jahn gives his Brewer's Choice

A few years ago, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. started exploring a partnership with a famous Bucks County neighbor. The relationship has since blossomed into a match as harmonious as water ice and soft serve, resulting in a variety of collaborative Rita's beers.

The Italian ice chain was founded in Bensalem, which is just 15 minutes away from the Croydon brewery, so Neshaminy Creek reached out to see if there was any interest in teaming up. Rita's was on board, and Neshaminy Creek began transforming those signature fruity flavors into beer.



Brewer's Choice is an new occasional series where PhillyVoice asks local brewers to build six-packs using our prompts. Look for it on Fridays or follow along on social media with #brewerschoice.

"It's 100% a team effort," said Rob Jahn, Neshaminy Creek's owner and lead brewer. "Especially with new flavors, obviously Rita's wants to have their input, but they are very easy and great to work with. They let us do our thing and give their opinions when they come in and taste it."

Together they have brewed five Rita's beers: Mango Blonde Ale, Peach Ring Tart Ale and Cherry Lemonade Tart Ale are available in a variety pack; Watermelon Sour has been released as a standalone beer; and Lemon Ale was sold last year but has since been discontinued.

For a mashup like this, Jahn said they start with, "Where do we want to end up?" For Peach Ring, finding that final taste profile began with a beer that they already had on tap.

"We have a Berliner Weisse beer (Tart Tooth) that has a really nice, clean, sour character, so that's the base beer, and then we added different things to get that sweetness," Jahn said. "So in terms of having a really complex beer, it has depth to it and it's not a single note, that's why a lot of the people here find (Peach Ring) to be their favorite."

Jahn is one of the founders of Neshaminy Creek. After earning a degree in history, the home brewer continued his education at Brewer's Apprentice in Freehold, New Jersey, and decided to open the brewery with his business partner in 2010 when he was just 25 years old.

Since opening its flagship in Croydon, Neshaminy Creek has added locations in New Hope and Dublin, and has expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. As the company has grown, so has Jahn's responsibilities, which now include approving beers, setting a seasonal schedule, and working on orders and packaging.

"When you start a brewery, especially as a home brewer, all you want to do is brew because that's what you know and you're making a product and something to be proud of," Jahn said. "But in my role as an owner and trying to make sure that this place is continuing to grow, it ends up being the last thing I do. There's so much else going on."

Here's Rob Jahn's handpicked six-pack. Each beer choice is based on prompts provided by PhillyVoice, and we asked him to limit selections of Neshaminy Creek's beers. The answers have been edited for length and clarity.

1. What would you pair with a burger?

Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City, 7.5% ABV

A West Coast IPA like Jai Alai IPA pairs perfectly for me. This level of bitterness and hoppiness really is a great way to clear the palate from the salty and savoriness of the burger. But I can't deny that a nice clean pilsner would be just as complementary.

2. In honor of Neshaminy Creek's partnership with Rita's, what is your favorite beer mashup?

That's Your Big Boy, Second Sin Brewing, 9.3% ABV

Second Sin Brewing has an incredible imperial stout called That's Your Big Boy inspired by (Drake's) Coffee Cakes. All of their beers are great for different reasons, but their imperials stand out in many ways. Jake Howell, their head brewer, is quite meticulous in his ability to acquire spices and other ingredients.

3. You were a roadie for a punk band after college. What would you drink at a punk show today?

High Life, Miller, 4.7% ABV

Miller High Life for sure would be the go to nowadays, but it would be silly not to reference the ever-popular PBR. I've noticed many brewers and industry people have gravitated toward this macro beer over the years. Seems like I fell into that trap as well, and I'm not mad about it.

4. Your first homebrew was a weissbier. What's your favorite wheat beer?

Hefe Weissbier, Weihenstephaner, 5.4% ABV

Weihenstephaner without a doubt. They've been perfecting it a long time and drinking these for sure have many nostalgic feelings from different times in my life. From drinking this beer at a favorite Long Beach Island outdoor bar called the Quelle just as I was getting into craft brewing to actually drinking it from the source in Germany cements this as a favorite of mine forever.

5. What beer under 5.0% ABV do you have in hand for an all-day event?

Warehouse Lager, Neshaminy Creek, 4.5% ABV

No one wants to tap out too early as the good weather rolls in. Warehouse Lager will always be perfect for this. The first time we put this on at the brewery during the pandemic, I truly had a feeling it was going to be a hit. Our one bartender suggested a lime to go with it, as well, and sure enough it was a success. Also, I don't mind humble-bragging that this beer is near and dear to our head brewer Jason Ranck's heart. So when it won a gold at World Beer Cup (in 2022), it truly felt like a huge accomplishment, especially since we have never done that before.

6. A friend comes over tonight, what beer do you offer that's in your fridge right now?

Futuro Italian Pilsner, Dock Street, 4.8% ABV

Futuro Italian Pilsner from Dock Street and some lingering Czechvar. (Yes, I know it's really Budvar). Plenty of lager love has been in these answers for good reason. This Dock Street beer is crisp and aromatic from all the fun noble hops they throw in. Please try it out.