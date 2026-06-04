The Rittenhouse Ramble Scavenger Hunt turns one of Philly's most popular neighborhoods into a giant puzzle

The streets surrounding Rittenhouse Square will serve as the playing field for a two-hour scavenger hunt June 13 that challenges teams to solve clues, complete photo challenges and spot details many people walk past every day.

The Rittenhouse Ramble Scavenger Hunt begins at 2 p.m. June 13. Tickets are $22, and teams will spend two hours exploring the neighborhood, answering questions about local landmarks while completing a series of scavenger-style missions designed to test observation skills, creativity and teamwork.

No prior knowledge of Rittenhouse Square is required, making the event accessible to both Philadelphia residents and visitors who want to explore one of the city's most recognizable neighborhoods in a different way.

An International Edition is available for participants whose first language is not English, while a Kids Edition allows children ages 7 and older to work alongside adults as they solve clues and complete challenges.

The event is hosted by Watson Adventures, which has organized scavenger hunts, team-building activities and interactive games across the United States since 1999.

Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

Rittenhouse Neighborhood

Philadelphia, PA

Tickets $22

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.