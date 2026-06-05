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June 05, 2026

Nurse charged with attempted murder for trying to set South Jersey mental health facility on fire, prosecutors say

Taquan N. Ayers, 25, allegedly ignited his apartment before trying to set ablaze the Oaks Integrated Care building in Gloucester Township.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arson
Camden County arson Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Taquan N. Ayers was charged with attempted murder for allegedly attempting to set fire to his workplace — Oaks Integrated Care in Gloucester Township — on Thursday. He also allegedly set his Clementon apartment unit on fire.

A licensed practical nurse allegedly attempted to set fire to the Gloucester Township mental health facility where he worked Thursday while patients and employees were inside, authorities said.

Taquan N. Ayers, 25, who worked at Oaks Integrated Care, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson and related offenses, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. Ayers allegedly set fire to his own apartment just minutes before he attempted to ignite his workplace.

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The apartment fire occurred at 11:52 a.m. in Ayer's unit of the Cherrywood Apartments at 1200 Little Gloucester Road  in Clementon, prosecutors said. The flames were extinguished before the fire spread to other units, and no injuries were reported. Surveillance footage from the complex allegedly shows Ayers holding a gasoline can before the fire started.

About 10 minutes later, emergency personnel were called to Oaks Integrated Care at 128 Berlin-Cross Keys Road for a suspected arson. Ayers' car was parked outside and had been set ablaze, investigators said. Shortly after torching his car, Ayers allegedly doused the lobby of his workplace with gasoline and unsuccessfully attempted to light it on fire while people were inside. Nobody was injured.

During the alleged arson attempt, Ayers made threatening comments to employees and kept one of his co-workers locked in an office for several minutes, investigators said.

Ayers was arrested at the scene without incident and brought to Camden County Correctional Facility, prosecutors said. He awaits a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, Gloucester Township Police Department or the Winslow Township Police Department.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arson New Jersey Clementon Police Crime Arrests Gloucester County

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