Firefighters find 1 dead and rescue person on roof in West Philly blaze

A fire that caught inside a West Philadelphia rowhome Friday trapped multiple people, one of whom was pronounced dead on the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the 300 block of Edgewood Street around 12:18 p.m., finding "heavy" flames on the first floor of the two-story house. In a subsequent search, the team found one person dead and another alive on the roof of the Haddington residence.

This victim was rescued and treated by emergency medical providers, officials say. Paramedics later transported them to a hospital and they were in stable condition.

The fire was contained by 12:47 p.m.

The medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death for the person found dead on the scene. It is also unclear what sparked the blaze. The fire marshal is currently investigating.

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