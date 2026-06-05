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June 05, 2026

Firefighters find 1 dead and rescue person on roof in West Philly blaze

The fire marshal is investigating what caused the flames, which sparked Friday afternoon in Haddington.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
West Philly fire dead Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Edgewater Street around 12:18 p.m. Friday.

A fire that caught inside a West Philadelphia rowhome Friday trapped multiple people, one of whom was pronounced dead on the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the 300 block of Edgewood Street around 12:18 p.m., finding "heavy" flames on the first floor of the two-story house. In a subsequent search, the team found one person dead and another alive on the roof of the Haddington residence.

MORE: Nurse charged with attempted murder for trying to set South Jersey mental health facility on fire, prosecutors say

This victim was rescued and treated by emergency medical providers, officials say. Paramedics later transported them to a hospital and they were in stable condition.

The fire was contained by 12:47 p.m.

The medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death for the person found dead on the scene. It is also unclear what sparked the blaze. The fire marshal is currently investigating.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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