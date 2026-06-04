We aren't talking enough about these specific Eagles players

Role players and reserves are the lifeblood in the NFL. It's hard to win without very good depth and without important roles being played by those who aren't always on the field, like a slot receiver, third safety, or designated pass rusher.

The Eagles have been successful under Howie Roseman and head coaches Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni because they've manipulated the salary cap to keep more blue chip players than almost all of their opponents, but also because they've had very good depth on the offensive and defensive lines.

Those types of players aren't always household names and don't command the same attention from media and fans as the starters, so they tend to fly under the radar even though they're vital to the team's success.

Here we'll go through some Eagles who have flown under the radar this offseason but could play significant roles in 2026:

DT Byron Young

Most offseason discussion about the DT rotation has centered on second-year pro Ty Robinson, a fourth-round pick who played just 15% of the snaps last year, which itself was inflated heavily by his snaps in the Week 18 "resting starters" game. Robinson is expected to make that typical Year 2 jump. But for now, Young remains "next man up" and should sees snaps in the rotation.

Remember, Young was a 2023 third-round pick (70th overall) out of Alabama by the Raiders, whose new regime in 2024 gave up on him immediately after he had played just six games as a rookie. But Young is talented, and after one year under Eagles DL coach Clint Hurtt and in Vic Fangio scheme while on the practice squad, Young made the 53-man in 2025 and played 30% of the snaps.

Young (6-3, 294) is about the same size as Moro Ojomo (6-2, 292) and has even longer arms although he's not as imposing in the pass rush. Defensive linemen often see a breakout in their third season (Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Ojomo are examples). This is Year 3 for Young in Fangio's scheme. He obviously won't have as much opportunity if Jalen Carter, Davis and Ojomo stay healthy, but there should still be room for him in the rotation, especially if he can show evolution in the pass rush.

WR Darius Cooper

In more than 20 years covering the Eagles, I can count on one hand the number of undrafted rookies who were as impressive as Cooper was last year at training camp. He made the 53 and absolutely deserved it. He got onto the field early in small doses before missing four weeks from an IR stint.

Anticipating the A.J. Brown trade, the Eagles remade their WR corps during the offseason, drafting Makai Lemon in Round 1, trading for Dontayvion Wicks and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. All those receivers have different traits. Cooper is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds. He has a compact build and his play strength really showed at camp.

Cooper also showcased an understanding of how to get open despite lacking top-end speed. There's really no reason he can't make the 53 again with another strong camp and even elbow his way into 11- and 12-personnel packages, especially if he can repeatedly win on the outside in camp.

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

For his first two seasons since being drafted in the fifth round, Trotter Jr. has been the second backup at off-ball linebacker, which means he's seen way more time on special teams than he has on defense. This year, Trotter Jr. should be the top reserve at a position that has seen its fair share of injuries for the Eagles over the past two seasons.

Oren Burks, the top backup in 2024, ended up starting in three playoff games, including the Super Bowl. Last year, first-round pick Jihaad Campbell filled in at starter until Nakobe Dean was ready to return from his surgery rehab.

With Dean gone, Campbell steps into a starting role. But he comes off his second shoulder procedure in as many seasons. Zack Baun has managed to play 32 games in his two seasons with the Eagles. Can he go a third straight season playing between 900-1,000 snaps?

Trotter Jr. doesn't have "wow" athleticism but he shows instincts and smarts in OTAs and camp practices. If Trotter Jr. is called upon in 2026 for a larger role, the Eagles should be in good hands. He should also remain a vital part of special teams.

RB Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby's one-cut style running style is actually a better fit for Sean Mannion's scheme than Saquon Barkley's freelance method of finding holes and creating space. That won't matter; Barkley will remain the bellcow of the Eagles' rushing attack.

But in Year 2 with the Eagles, Bigsby could see an increase in snaps and there's no question he excels at planting one foot in the ground to getting downhill quickly. Check out his highlight reel from the Jags and observe:

Not every under center run from Mannion will be outside zone. When Mannion dials up inside zone from under center, he'll have another running back capable of getting into the second level quickly and with some explosion in Bigsby. Mannion would be smart to get Bigsby involved in some easy short-yardage pickups to give Barkley's body some rest.

CB Jonathan Jones

The Eagles have really struggled for the past few years to find solid depth at outside cornerback, to the point where they used Cooper DeJean outside on base snaps last year to limit Adoree' Jackson's time on the field. This year, they have Riq Woolen to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell, and Woolen will be expected to be a full-time outside starter.



Jones, 33, is a rare Eagles veteran depth cornerback signing. He has played 10 seasons in the NFL, the first nine with New England, where he won two Super Bowls. He has played 144 career games, with 78 career starts. The Eagles appear done trying to get Kelee Ringo to be CB2 or CB3, and last year's experiment with Jakorian Bennett also didn't work out.

If Jones hasn't lost too much, he can be important reserve for the Eagles. With DeJean now moonlighting at safety, the Eagles are one injury away from needing an outside starter. For a team that's really struggled to find good fill-ins at this position, having an experienced veteran like Jones can be invaluable, as long as Jones can still play.

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