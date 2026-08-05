Sixers officially sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, finalizing 2026-27 standard roster

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey announced on Wednesday that the team has signed 13-year NBA veteran and two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

After finalizing a trade to send Johni Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, the Sixers had enough room under their hard cap at the first apron to sign Caldwell-Pope, whose buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies came together rather quickly after his former teammate, LeBron James, elected to join the Sixers for his 24th NBA season.

Caldwell-Pope is the 14th player on the Sixers signed to a standard contract, and despite having a spot open the team currently has no plans to make additional changes to its standard roster following the Caldwell-Pope signing, PhillyVoice learned last week.

At the moment, the Sixers only have a roster spot open in theory. They are about $1.8 million below their hard cap at the first apron – a threshold they are not allowed to exceed under any circumstances for the entire 2026-27 league year – and that is not enough money to sign a veteran's minimum contract for any player with prior NBA experience.

According to salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron, the earliest the Sixers could sign a prorated minimum contract to fill out their 15th and final standard roster spot would be Dec. 4.

As far as player movement is concerned, the only relevant piece of business left for the Sixers is to find a third two-way player. They have already signed Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert to two-way deals. Other than finding another two-way contract signee, Gansey's first summer as a lead executive in the NBA is essentially wrapped up.

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The end product of the work Gansey's front office has accomplished to date: a 14-player standard roster far better than anybody could have ever imagined, following one of the most significantly transformational offseasons in the recent history of the NBA:

Expect 14 Sixers on the standard roster to start 2026-27:



Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid



Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dean Wade, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, Ariel Hukporti, Labaron Philon Jr., Justin Edwards, Jabari Walker — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) July 28, 2026

A look at the Sixers' additions and subtractions from their end-of-season standard roster in 2025-26:

Added Lost LeBron James Paul George Jaylen Brown Kelly Oubre Jr. Dean Wade Quentin Grimes Anfernee Simons Andre Drummond Ariel Hukporti Trendon Watford Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Dalen Terry Labaron Philon Jr. Johni Broome Kyle Lowry

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

James' decision | Projecting Sixers' rotation | James' impact, on and off the court