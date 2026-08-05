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August 05, 2026

Sixers officially sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, finalizing 2026-27 standard roster

The Sixers technically have one 15 standard roster spot open, but the expectation is they will begin the 2026-27 season with 14 players.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron KCP 7.28.26 Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should be the Sixers' final additions to their 2026-27 standard roster this summer.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey announced on Wednesday that the team has signed 13-year NBA veteran and two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

After finalizing a trade to send Johni Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, the Sixers had enough room under their hard cap at the first apron to sign Caldwell-Pope, whose buyout from the Memphis Grizzlies came together rather quickly after his former teammate, LeBron James, elected to join the Sixers for his 24th NBA season.

Caldwell-Pope is the 14th player on the Sixers signed to a standard contract, and despite having a spot open the team currently has no plans to make additional changes to its standard roster following the Caldwell-Pope signing, PhillyVoice learned last week. 

At the moment, the Sixers only have a roster spot open in theory. They are about $1.8 million below their hard cap at the first apron – a threshold they are not allowed to exceed under any circumstances for the entire 2026-27 league year – and that is not enough money to sign a veteran's minimum contract for any player with prior NBA experience. 

According to salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron, the earliest the Sixers could sign a prorated minimum contract to fill out their 15th and final standard roster spot would be Dec. 4.

As far as player movement is concerned, the only relevant piece of business left for the Sixers is to find a third two-way player. They have already signed Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert to two-way deals. Other than finding another two-way contract signee, Gansey's first summer as a lead executive in the NBA is essentially wrapped up.

MOREAsking a Portland beat writer about three former Trail Blazers signed by Sixers

The end product of the work Gansey's front office has accomplished to date: a 14-player standard roster far better than anybody could have ever imagined, following one of the most significantly transformational offseasons in the recent history of the NBA: 

A look at the Sixers' additions and subtractions from their end-of-season standard roster in 2025-26:

AddedLost
LeBron JamesPaul George
Jaylen BrownKelly Oubre Jr.
Dean WadeQuentin Grimes
Anfernee SimonsAndre Drummond
Ariel HukportiTrendon Watford
Kentavious Caldwell-PopeDalen Terry
Labaron Philon Jr.Johni Broome
 Kyle Lowry

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

James' decision | Projecting Sixers' rotation | James' impact, on and off the court

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Mike Gansey Philadelphia 76ers

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