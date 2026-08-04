More Health:

August 04, 2026

AI chatbot companions could be making adults more lonely, new study finds

People with a small social network who used online tools to make virtual friends were found to have a poor sense of well-being.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Loneliness
AI chatbots loneliness.jpg Zulfugar Karimov/Unsplash

When struggling with loneliness, some people are turning to AI companions for socialization. But researchers at Stanford found that it's not an effective long-term solution.

Although many people turn to them in hopes of fulfilling a social void, AI companions might be furthering the loneliness epidemic, a new study found. 

Researchers at Stanford University analyzed conversations from over 1,000 users of Character.AI, an online tool that lets users design and interact with a number of chatbots. These AI companions are meant to simulate human relationships including asking and answering questions and providing advice and emotional support. 

MORE:  Protein-rich foods are trendy, but eating less protein may promote healthy aging

But the findings showed that it doesn't exactly work as intended. 

"While some people turn to chatbots to fulfill social needs, we find that using chatbots in this way doesn't substitute for human connection — in many cases, people actually feel more lonely engaging with AI," Diyi Yang, one of the study's researchers, said in a statement.

Subjects were asked to share why they were using the chatbots, such as for productivity, curiosity or entertainment, and describe their relationship with their companions. Researchers then used AI tools to analyze the transcripts of chatbot conversations and determine how that compared to users' sense of well-being. Researchers also assessed the offline social networks of users, such as the number of friends and family members, that they felt like they could confide in. 

According to the researchers, just under 12% of users said companionship was their primary motive for speaking with the chatbots and 50% used terms like friend, companion or romantic partner to describe the bots. Of the transcripts that the team reviewed, more than 80% were based around users seeking both emotional and social support from the online tools. 

Despite this, findings showed that intense chatbot use from users with smaller in-person social networks correlated to a poor sense of well-being. People who were willing to share sensitive personal information with the companions were also more likely to have a lower sense of well-being. 

Online AI companions are growing in popularity. The Ada Lovelace Institute in 2025 found that My AI from Snapchat has over 150 million users, Replika has an estimated 25 million users and 660 million people worldwide use Xiaoice. 

Researchers said AI companions likely use sycophancy to communicate with users, meaning they affirm and mirror a user's thoughts and opinions to build trust. The bots are also designed to keep users online and continue the interaction as long as possible. Unlike a conversation with a human, virtual friends can't reciprocate a message with their own personal experience and might not be able to recognize or develop an appropriate response to emotionally fraught interactions. 

"These AI companions are designed to promote engagement," researcher Dora Zhao said. 

Because of that, researchers characterized the AI engagement as social snacks or junk food because they're a short-term fix for loneliness but lack some of the tools needed for long-term emotional and mental well-being. They can also further fuel the cycle of loneliness because when someone is drawn to AI companions to help with their feelings of isolation, it can reduce some of their social contacts in the real world, leading to more loneliness and disconnect. 

Last year, the American Psychological Association issued a warning calling on federal regulators to establish more safeguards and regulations on AI chatbots to protect users from harm. The move followed multiple lawsuits against Character.AI, including one where a young boy attacked his parents after using the tool, and another where a young boy died by suicide. In May, Pennsylvania filed a lawsuit against Character.AI that alleges bots claimed to be licensed medical professionals when communicating with users. 

Going forward, researchers stressed the need for the public to be informed of the risks of AI companions. 

"We need to make people understand their potential downside, so they’ll be more careful about using them," Zhang said.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Loneliness Philadelphia Friendship AI

Follow us

Featured

The entrance to IBX

How a member's comment shaped Independence Blue Cross' new brand campaign
Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

N.J. assisted living facility evacuated after van crash sparks fire

Nursing home fire

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Healthy Eating

Protein-rich foods are trendy, but eating less protein may promote healthy aging

Eat less protein

Food & Drink

Two Robbers to close its South Philly restaurant

Two Robbers South Philly closing

Personal Finance

Why your budget feels tighter

Mid adult couple working on home finance

Phillies

What to expect from the Phillies on MLB trade deadline day

Phillies-front-office-Dombrowski_111224_USAT

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved