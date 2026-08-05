Heroes and zeroes from Day 6 of Eagles training camp: Jalen Hurts looks solid during short practice

It's not surprising that the Eagles had their shortest on-field practice of training camp Wednesday, on the third day in a row of action in South Philly.

As such, there wasn't much to dissect — but that won't keep us from doing it anyway.

Here are a pair of heroes and zeroes from the one-hour, 15-minute session:

Heroes

Jalen Hurts, QB: The first team offense only had 12 plays in this one, but Hurts did make a few plays that impressed. First, a really impressive deep throw that was right on the money to Dallas Goedert in the corner of the end zone. Goedert had a real shot at hauling the touchdown in with defenders behind him, but he wasn't able to seal the deal. Hurts also made a really solid throw to a streaking Dontayvion Wicks for a sizable gain. He's been on the money more often than not when delivering the ball this summer.

One more noteworthy observation on Hurts from Wednesday was two decisions he made to run with the football. Twice, with the offensive line collapsing and green pastures ahead, Hurts turned on his wheels and ran for what likely would have been sizable gains in live game situations. Hurts is at his best when he's a true dual-threat quarterback.

Andy Dalton, QB: Our second hero was Dalton, who appears to be ahead in the battle for QB2 against Tanner McKee. Dalton appears more crisp and comfortable in the pocket running the Eagles' new offense, delivering the football where it's meant to go and on time, like a true veteran.

McKee has looked a little slow in his decision-making, at least early. He's also often checking down and dumping off the football. In McKee's defense, it's not his fault he's forced to check down, or that the third team offense he's often playing with isn't particularly impressive. Even so, Dalton looks like the second-best QB in camp right now.

Zeroes

Cole Payton, QB: The third noteworthy performance Wednesday was from the QB 4, recent draft pick Payton. Payton is a lefty who likes to sling the ball and who is incredibly raw. With such a short practice, Payton was clearly taking risks — for better or worse — with nearly every throw he made. Many are dropped by receivers, or by defenders with a chance for an interception, and others are forced into coverage.

His worst decision of the morning came when he threw into triple coverage on a deep hurl to receiver Samori Toure. The ball had no chance and was easily picked off by cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields. If nothing else, Payton will be entertaining to watch in the final preseason game.

Stone Smartt, TE: Smartt has a very outside chance of making the roster (his future home is more likely the practice squad), so we hesitate to pick on the guy, but he dropped a wide-open pass in the middle of practice with nobody even near him. The snag would have been for a big gain and would certainly have made for good tape for the former Jet and Charger.

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