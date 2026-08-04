The Phillies, finally, shook up their lineup. But this feels like sink or swim.

Bryce Harper will be a right fielder again; Bryson Stott is moving to third base; and the entire Phillies' infield, save for Trea Turner at shortstop, is being shifted to make way for Luis Arráez at second, a high-average and low strikeout hitter, but one who has had arguments surrounding him for years now over how impactful of a bat he actually is.

It's a shakeup, for sure, and the kind of one for a still heavily boom-or-bust lineup that Phillies fans have only been in more and more demand of with each passing October failure.

They got their wish, in August 2026, with the MLB Trade Deadline passed and, as of Tuesday, with the Phillies holding the NL's third Wild Card spot at 60-53, just two games ahead of the Padres.

The lineup stayed mostly as it was Monday night, with Derek Hill's grand slam and falling catch in center field bring the Phillies back for a 6-3 win over the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

But when Arráez arrives Tuesday night for the second of a four-game set in South Philly, Harper will move, so will Stott, and Alec Bohm will be the expected regular glove at first.

Desperate? A little bit, maybe. Stott has a longer throw to make across the diamond all of a sudden, but he's athletic and isn't a total stranger to the hot corner, Bohm isn't to first either, and while Harper going back to the outfield is a concern considering the UCL injury in his throwing arm from a few years ago, there is a trail of him lobbying to go back under the right circumstances and for the best shot at a championship over the past couple of years.

This isn't a totally out of nowhere idea.

Drastic, though? Certainly. A fielding shift of this magnitude, where four guys are rotating over to new positions, is a move a club probably wants to make in the spring, with a significant heads up that it is happening during the winter before it, not on the fly with a trade deadline, and in the thick of a postseason chase.

But here it is anyway. The Phillies are running with this, with two extra relievers in lefty Brooks Raley and righty Caleb Kilian along for the ride as well, though maybe still a starting pitcher short, and knowing that their core is only getting older, that a nasty labor strike in 2027 is expected, and that the Dodgers landed top deadline prize Tarik Skubal for their three-peat bid.

This might be the ultimate sink-or-swim for a great era of Phillies baseball, but one still chasing after that World Series title to show for it.

Stephen Brashear/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Luis Arráez is a high-average, low-strikeout hitter who is now joining a Phillies lineup that strikes out a lot.

There seemed to be optimism Monday at the ballpark that this is going to work.

But for fans watching, who have long grown frustrated or even bordering on apathetic, they just have to pray that it does.

"We all wanna win," Stott told reporters from the dugout prior to Monday night's game (via NBC10's John Clark). "Whatever's asked of us is gonna happen.

"It should be not lost that our superstar first baseman, two-time MVP, is willing to move. When you're on a team and you see your guy do that, what are we gonna say? 'No, we're not moving?' I think that just shows who we are as a team, that we're willing to move around and do certain things to win games, and like I said, we all wanna win the World Series, so if these are the moves to do it, we're gonna do it, and we're gonna do it to the best of our abilities and not complain. Just make the plays."

Or do enough at the plate to out-hit them, because pre-Arráez trade, the Phillies were already one of, it not the worst defensive team in baseball, ranking dead-last as a club with minus-43 defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs.

Post-Arráez trade, there's almost no way that there aren't going to be slip-ups, and maybe some painful ones.

But at this point, they need the steadier bat way more.

"It just makes us better," interim manager Don Mattingly said (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "I mean, we gotta get better. We gotta figure out ways to be consistent with our scoring and things like that."

"I feel very good about our ball club," president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski said after his deadline work on Monday wrapped (again via NBCSP). "I like the moves that we made. You look at how you matchup with everybody, our first goal is to make the playoffs, so I hope we're dealing with other people, other clubs in the postseason."

But this is hardly the first time Dombrowski has publicly stated that he liked his club.

He liked them in 2023. They shrunk in Game 7 of the NLCS against Arizona.

He liked them in 2024. They folded against the rival Mets a round earlier in the NLDS.

And he liked them last year in 2025, when the bats were next to powerless against Dodgers pitching that just got better, too.

Now he likes a lineup that's shuffling four parts of its infield, plus a right-field spot that's been a black hole for the team for years.

It is a shakeup, finally.

But this feels like the ultimate sink or swim.

Gregory Fisher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Phillies are confident Bryson Stott can adapt to third.

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