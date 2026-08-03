How will Phillies shake up the batting order, defense for Luis Arráez?

The Phillies had a pretty clear strategy Monday, as they added three-time (potentially four-time) batting champ Luis Arráez to the roster — get the bat, worry about the fit later.

Well, the fit is going to create a little bit of a shakeup.

Luis Arraez will play 2B for Phillies. First choice appears to be: Stott to 3rd. Bohm to 1st. Harper to RF. Bryce has said he’s willing to go back to the OF. @MattGelb on Arraez/2B — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 3, 2026

Multiple players will be playing new positions against the Nationals this week. Here's a look at the most likely defensive positioning with Arráez, who has said he prefers to stay at second base, will likely unfold.

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto ➖

First base: Alec Bohm 📉

Second base: Luis Arráez 📉

Shortstop: Trea Turner ➖

Third base: Bryson Stott 📈

Right field: Bryce Harper 📈

Center field: Justin Crawford ➖

Left field: Brandon Marsh/Bryan De La Cruz ➖

• Arráez has improved defensively but for most of his career he's been a liability in the field. Him replacing Stott at second base is a downgrade.

• Bohm replacing Harper at first is also going to result in worse defense. However Stott at third is a potential huge upgrade, though it's worth noting that Stott has not played third base since 2022 and only has 10 MLB appearances there.

• Harper had one of the best arms in the sport before he injured his shoulder and moved to the infield. One has to think he was on board with this move before it came to fruition.

The defense might be marginally better, but it shouldn't be worse.

As for the batting order — that's where this will really pay dividends. Arráez has versatility, he's hit everywhere from leadoff to cleanup in the Giants lineups this season. He'll make them a lot more left-handed, but he'll also make the order a lot more fearsome to opposing hitters.

If he leads off, here's what the lineup could look like:

Arráez, 2B Turner, SS Harper, RF Schwarber, DH Bohm, 1B Marsh, LF Realmuto, C Stott, 3B Crawford, CF

The top four guys in the above order are really interchangeable. Interim manager Don Mattingly could have Schwarber lead off, Arráez in the three-hole and Harper at cleanup. He could have Turner lead off, Arráez hit second and Harper and Schwarber hitting behind those two (though three straight left-handers is a risk).

Arráez is hitting .328 against righties and .315 against lefties this year, so really, he's not a liability at all at the end of the game with a lefty specialist on the mound. He's going to be a lineup staple, and with the Phillies boasting power in Harper and Schwarber, Mattingly would be out of his mind not to have him table setting for the big hitters.

If nothing else, it certainly makes things interesting. We'll see if there are more moves to come.

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