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August 03, 2026

Assisted living facility in South Jersey evacuated after van crash sparks fire

Nearly 110 residents of Ridgewood Senior Living at Historic Smithville were briefly relocated Sunday night.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
Nursing home fire Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Ridgewood Senior Living facility in Galloway Township, New Jersey, was evacuated Sunday night after a van crashed, caught fire and came to rest near the building, authorities say.

An assisted living facility in South Jersey was evacuated Sunday night after a van crashed near the building, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Nearly 110 people at the Ridgewood Senior Living at Historic Smithville complex in Galloway were forced to temporarily relocate at 11:30 p.m. due to concerns of smoke inhalation, authorities said. The driver of the van was hospitalized, but no one inside the building was injured. The driver's condition has not been released.

MORE: Suspected driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Temple student Bryce Wolfe

Though the van caught fire, the flames did not spread to the building, authorities said. Emergency crews put out the fire and determined there was no structural damage, so residents were allowed to return to their rooms by Monday morning.

Chuck Uhl, an assistant fire chief at the Oceanville Fire Company, told NBC10 that the van came to a rest against the building following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Ridgewood Senior Living facility offers assisted living, memory care and respite stays.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

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