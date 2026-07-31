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July 31, 2026

Suspected driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Temple student Bryce Wolfe

Derek Reid, 48, the alleged driver, also was wanted on child sexual assault charges, investigators say

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Temple hit and run arrest Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Derek Reid was charged with involuntary manslaughter and related charges for allegedly killing Temple University student Bryce Wolfe during a hit-and-run crash on Kelly Drive.

The suspected driver in the hit-and-run that killed Temple University student Bryce Wolfe last month was arrested Thursday in West Oak Lane, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Derek Reid, 48, of Philadelphia, was apprehended on the 7200 block of Briar Road. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and related charges. His bail was set at 10% of $750,000, court records show.

MORE: Four coaches and six players charged in connection with football hazing incidents at Cheltenham High School

Reid had been wanted by Philadelphia police for an allegedly raping a boy in 2021. A warrant for his arrest was issued in April, the Marshals said, and he is facing sexual assault and corruption of a minor charges in that case.

The Marshals had been tracking Reid for five days before his arrest, Robert Clark, supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia, told CBS.

"This is someone who was very transient," Clark said. "He knows the criminal justice system, he knows he's being looked for. In some of our surveillance videos, Mr. Reid is wearing a balaclava, medical masks, a jungle Boonie hat and it was very difficult to get an ID on him."

Wolfe, 20, was riding a 2004 Triumph motorcycle on Kelly Drive near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge on June 24 when he was hit by a white SUV that was attempting to make an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive, investigators have said. Wolfe became lodged under the SUV and was dragged for more than a mile. The SUV fled eastbound on Kelly Drive without stopping to render aid, police said.

Wolfe was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and died the next morning. He recently had completed his sophomore year at Temple's Fox School of Business, where he was studying actuarial science.

Philadelphia police released photos on July 7 of the suspected vehicle in the crash, believed to be a 2001-2008 white Chevrolet Trailblazer. Last week, authorities also released images of a young woman they believe may "possess vital information" that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact the police department's Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Philadelphia Temple University Crime U.S. Marshals Service Hit-and-Run Sexual Assaults

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