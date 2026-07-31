Suspected driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed Temple student Bryce Wolfe

The suspected driver in the hit-and-run that killed Temple University student Bryce Wolfe last month was arrested Thursday in West Oak Lane, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Derek Reid, 48, of Philadelphia, was apprehended on the 7200 block of Briar Road. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and related charges. His bail was set at 10% of $750,000, court records show.

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Reid had been wanted by Philadelphia police for an allegedly raping a boy in 2021. A warrant for his arrest was issued in April, the Marshals said, and he is facing sexual assault and corruption of a minor charges in that case.

The Marshals had been tracking Reid for five days before his arrest, Robert Clark, supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia, told CBS.

"This is someone who was very transient," Clark said. "He knows the criminal justice system, he knows he's being looked for. In some of our surveillance videos, Mr. Reid is wearing a balaclava, medical masks, a jungle Boonie hat and it was very difficult to get an ID on him."

On April 28, @PhillyPolice SVU charged Derek Reid, 48, with rape, sexual assault, and corruption of a minor. In 2021, he allegedly assaulted a juvenile male. @USMS_Philly apprehended Reid in the 7200 block Briar Rd. He is also a suspect in a June 24 fatal hit and run on Kelly Dr. pic.twitter.com/6zArgJcTKL — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) July 30, 2026

Wolfe, 20, was riding a 2004 Triumph motorcycle on Kelly Drive near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge on June 24 when he was hit by a white SUV that was attempting to make an illegal turn onto Reservoir Drive, investigators have said. Wolfe became lodged under the SUV and was dragged for more than a mile. The SUV fled eastbound on Kelly Drive without stopping to render aid, police said.

Wolfe was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and died the next morning. He recently had completed his sophomore year at Temple's Fox School of Business, where he was studying actuarial science.

Philadelphia police released photos on July 7 of the suspected vehicle in the crash, believed to be a 2001-2008 white Chevrolet Trailblazer. Last week, authorities also released images of a young woman they believe may "possess vital information" that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can contact the police department's Crash Investigation Division at (215) 685-3180.