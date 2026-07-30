Sports bar Toll Man Joe's, which closed during the pandemic, to return to Philly at new location in Center City

Toll Man Joe's, the former South Philadelphia sports bar that closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, will return to the city in the coming weeks at a new location in Center City.

The owners of the bar and restaurant say they are moving into the space of the former Caribbean restaurant Mixto, which closed this month after 26 years near the corner of 12th and Pine streets. The original Toll Man Joe's, best known for its chicken wings, opened in 2016 at 26 E. Oregon Avenue.

"We are eternally grateful to everyone who has played a role in making this return possible after we closed our doors during the pandemic in 2020," the bar said in an Instagram post.

The new space in Washington Square West covers two floors and will operate as a full-service bar and restaurant with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. The food will be a mix of Philly staples and "globally inspired flavors," the owners said.

Toll Man Joe's got its name from longtime Pennsylvania Turnpike worker and competitive eater Joseph Paul, who once won SportsRadio 94WIP's Wing Bowl in 2000 by putting down 90 wings. After Paul died in 2012, family members opened the South Philly bar in his honor.

Toll Man Joe's opened a BYOB in Woolwich, New Jersey, in 2023 that will remain open after the new bar opens in Center City. The bigger space is expected to host special events, live music and private parties.

"We anticipate opening our doors within the next few weeks — just in time for football season!" the owners said.