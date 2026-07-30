From Fruity Pebbles lattes to Taco Tuesdays, Philly cafes and bars offer specials inspired by LeBron James

How do you welcome the NBA's all-time leading scorer? In the days since LeBron James joined the Sixers, the mayor and seemingly every cultural institution in Philadelphia have extended greetings through carefully workshopped Instagram posts and marquee messages. Gov. Shapiro even declared July 24, the date the news broke, LeBron James Day.

But some city chefs and bartenders are taking it a step further. These fans are making their well wishes material (and edible) through custom menu items inspired by and made for the basketball legend.

Here's how six cafes, bars and restaurants in the region are hailing the king's arrival. While some are planning to sell their specials for the foreseeable future, others are approaching their expiration date, so get them before the first wave of LeBron mania fades:

3400 J St., G1

James has a well-documented love affair with Fruity Pebbles. With Nike, he's released multiple cereal-themed sneakers and he even hazed his son by filling Bronny's car with the breakfast classic. Càphê Roasters felt it was only fitting, then, to honor him with a LeCereal Latte. The special features Fruity Pebbles-infused cereal milk, Vietnamese espresso and a cold foam with more Pebbles on top. The Kensington coffee shop will be serving it through the weekend, but likely not much longer.

219 Broad St.

Sixers fans can now toast the team's new star with a red and blue cocktail. Attico has created the King's Reserve, a drink that combines Hennessy, honey, lemon and raspberry with layers of blue curaçao. The colors nod to James' new jersey, while the cognac draws from his catalog of brand partnerships.

2049 E. Hagert St.

Taco Tuesday is a sacred tradition in the James household, so much that the forward tried (and failed) to trademark it. Now, it's spread to an unlikely place: a Polish restaurant in East Kensington. Moved by LeBron's passion for tacos, Little Walter's chef Mike Brenfleck is cooking up his own. His first effort was a kielbasa taco on house-made blue corn tortillas, which debuted Tuesday and then disappeared. More are on the way; keep an eye on the Little Walter's social media channels for the next Polish-Mexican delicacy.

1603 Frankford Ave.

For a Fruity Pebble drink without the caffeine buzz, head to Huda Burger. The Fishtown spot has whipped up a LeBron Shake with Bassetts vanilla ice cream, strawberry syrup and a whole bunch of cereal. It might be for King James, but the subsequent sugar rush will probably have you speeding across Frankford Avenue just like him.

1310 Drury St.