From Saquon to Shapiro to SEPTA, here's what everyone is saying about LeBron James joining the Sixers

Long gone are the days of single-digit ticket prices to Sixers games. LeBron James — the four-time champion, four-time MVP and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer — is coming to Philadelphia for his 24th season.

After weeks of speculation, the 41-year old announced the move Friday afternoon via an Instagram video scored to Meek Mill’s Philly anthem "Dreams and Nightmares" and a thread of posts on X where he expressed his excitement to "help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team" and "energize a new fan base."

The latter promise he may have already fulfilled. Since the announcement, Sixers die-hards and future bandwagon fans have taken the internet by storm — celebrating what could be the strongest starting lineup in the Eastern Conference and dreaming of the Sixers returning to the NBA Finals for first time since 2001.

Within an hour of the news breaking, Gov. Josh Shapiro proclaimed July 24 as LeBron James Day in Pennsylvania "in recognition of his record-breaking career, unparalleled athletic achievements, generous philanthropic work and bright future in Philadelphia."

LEBRON IS COMING TO PHILLY.



By the power vested in me as the Governor of the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and a die-hard Sixers fan... I hereby proclaim today to be LEBRON JAMES DAY.



Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love, @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/JHsNkCFyyN — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) July 24, 2026

Here are just some of the other reactions that have been making the rounds on the internet Friday afternoon.

Philly sports stars show their 'Brotherly Love'

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey, who like James is represented by Klutch Sports Group, didn’t hesitate to celebrate the news. Shortly after the announcement dropped, Maxey posted a video excitedly yelling while working out on his Instagram story.

TYRESE MAXEY IS HYPED AFTER LEBRON SIGNS WITH PHILLY 🤣



(h/t @NBAKrell) pic.twitter.com/tOvDMZ809r — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 24, 2026

Sixers shooting guard VJ Edgecombe recreated one of James’ most well-known memes on his Instagram story.

Jaylen Brown, whose trade to the Sixers earlier this month shocked the NBA world, kept his statement short and sweet, posting his signature phrase "#throwtheballup" to X. In just three hours, it amassed nearly 100,000 likes.

Philly’s other teams are cashing in on the excitement, too. The Philadelphia Union sent James an "open invite" to their matches, and the Phillies made a reference to the James meme with a caption that read, "Smiling through it all! Can’t believe this is my life."

The Eagles posted a throwback photo to its official Instagram page of James sporting a Donovan McNabb jersey with a backwards Eagles hat in celebration.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley used the opportunity to throw out an invitation to James to join him on the links.

Former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay gave a shoutout to his old home on X, and Eagles tackle Lane Johnson similarly celebrated.

Aww shit now.. Philly about to be crazy! The best sport city in world✊🏽 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 24, 2026

Not everyone was as excited for James' new home. Knicks center Andre Drummond, who played for the Sixers the last two seasons, seemingly threw some shade (or maybe expressed some regret) toward the King’s decision. In response to NBA insider Shams Charania’s announcement on X, Drummond posted "Oh" with a surprised emoji followed by "I’m good where I’m at" with a prayer hands emoji.

Philly organizations prepare for the King

The city of Philadelphia’s official social media account posted a message embracing James as the newest part of the "center of the sports universe," and Mayor Cherelle Parker penned a welcome note that promised to "roll out the welcome mat" on Day 1.

"We are absolutely thrilled, honored, and bursting with pride to welcome LeBron James to the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection!" she wrote on Instagram. "In Philadelphia, we don’t just welcome you to a city — we welcome you into our One Philly Family with open arms and electric energy!"

SEPTA, undoubtedly preparing for an onslaught of "23" jerseys on its stadium route, jokingly posted that it would rename the "B" line, its newly rebranded moniker for the Broad Street Line, after "'Bron."

Philly’s official tourism agency posted a montage of the city’s most iconic sites to a Vine-era viral audio repeating "LeBron James" over and over — which really says it all.

The Met and Fillmore Philadelphia have also taken the opportunity to welcome James to the city with notes on their marquees.

Mural Arts Philadelphia posted a photo of the display at 1201 S. Broad St. that depicts Sixers legends Julius Erving, Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain and hinted that a new installation could be in store for the future.

"Might be time for a refresh 😅," the organization posted. "Welcome to the city @kingjames, we’ll talk soon 😎!"

The Philadelphia Zoo posted a video of its giant elephant shrews wiggling their snouts around a miniature basketball while the viral "LeBron James" audio replays in the background.

"LET’S GOOOOOOO we can’t stop wiggling!!! 🏀" the caption read.

The stars are celebrating

Philly's finest are taking to social media to let their allegiances be known now before the bandwagon overflows. Quinta Brunson, West Philadelphia native and "Abbott Elementary" showrunner, posted a photo of her and James standing together with the caption "My goat."

Comedian Kevin Hart, a die-hard Sixers fan and friend of James, opened a video on Instagram promoting his new Netflix movie saying, "Philadelphia, stand the f--- up" and replicating James' iconic celebration stance.

"‘Bron to the Sixers," he said. "First and foremost shoutout to my god — brother for making the right choice, for making the best choice. The City of Brotherly Love, it’s up. … Basketball’s about to be big."

Meek Mill reposted James' Instagram announcement to his story and tweeted a quick statement of his own Friday afternoon.

Philly on tilt 👑👑👑👑👑👑 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 24, 2026

Jake Tapper, the CNN analyst and Queen Village native, celebrated Friday’s move with a statement straight out of the Federalist Papers while referencing Joel Embiid's 2014 plea to bring James to Philly.

12 years and 23 days ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new team, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that the Sixers deserve another championship… https://t.co/7JKUTcnwXo — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) July 24, 2026

Dawn Staley, a North Philly native and the head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team, posted a shoutout to the King, seemingly in the middle of watching a basketball game, on X.

"Welcome to Philly, 'Bron," she said. "Let me know if you need any spots. … Great choice, my guy."

YOOOOO PHILLY STAND ALL THE WAY UP!! @ sixers @KingJames let’s gooooooo!!!! pic.twitter.com/I65ZZ1YhgI — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 24, 2026

Gillie Da Kid, the rapper and loyal Philly sports fan, posted a profanity-laced video to Instagram celebrating the move with his Sixers gear displayed to the camera.

"It’s going the f--- down," he repeated in the video.

In short, Philly is buzzing

It’s not just sports fans who are celebrating. It turns out, James to the Sixers is a match written in the stars, according to astrology experts on X who gave the Sixers' zodiac synergy an A+ score. That's got to count for something!

Synergy Grade: A+



With LeBron James (Capricorn) now in the fold, the 76ers just became a legitimate problem in the East.



Connects well with Maxey, Embiid, Brown.



Wildcard: Coach Nurse, Edgecombe https://t.co/TJp8SBMXej — The Zodiac GM (@TheZodiacGM) July 24, 2026

And if numerology is any indication, James was always destined to be in Philadelphia.

LeBron James, the Chosen 1, wore the following numbers in his NBA career:



23 for the Cavs

6 for the Heat

23 again for the Cavs

23 for the Lakers



Add all the numbers above and you get 76.



Foreshadowing his final franchise, the 76ers. — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 24, 2026

Now that the move is official, there are some real questions that remain. Perhaps most notably, when will James join the lineup of Philly athletes and celebrities who have made an appearance on "Abbott Elementary?"

The "LeBron visits Abbott Elementary" episode is going to be great. — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) July 24, 2026

Brunson has already addressed the rumors by posting a screenshot of a tweet asking if James will be featured in her Emmy-winning sitcom with a smirking emoji. Is EGOT status in the works for James? It looks like time will tell.

One shoregoer already started the celebrations in Ocean City with a Welcome to Philadelphia billboard displayed from their boat.

Welcome LeBron James…as seen in Ocean City, NJ pic.twitter.com/ssEIskYEd5 — Cindy Webster (@CindyWeb94) July 24, 2026

With that, Philly is left with a weekend to celebrate properly.

“Thank you for email. I will be out of the office for the remainder of Friday, July 24th given that Lebron is a Sixer. I will be sure to reply when I am back in the office. Thank you!” — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) July 24, 2026

Enjoy, Sixers fans. We're in for a fun ride!