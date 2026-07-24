WATCH: Reaction to LeBron James joining Sixers

LeBron James has shocked the basketball world by electing to spend his 24th season – and potentially beyond – with the Sixers.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer is coming to Philadelphia, hoping to do with the Sixers what he has done with every other team he has played for: win a championship.

From the nuances of James' fit with the Sixers to the enormity of this moment, the shocking nature of the Sixers' rapid turnaround and some salary-cap bookkeeping, the following video is worth six minutes of your time:

Spent six minutes talking about the enormity of what has transpired today, the most interesting aspects of LeBron James joining the Sixers, and added an obligatory salary-cap note because the Sixers will have to make a corresponding move here: pic.twitter.com/K0VeqUpzNw — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) July 24, 2026

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

Evaluating James' fit | Projecting new-look rotation | Options with final roster spot