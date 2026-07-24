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July 24, 2026

WATCH: Reaction to LeBron James joining Sixers

Breaking down all sorts of benefits of LeBron James joining the Sixers, plus more in the wake of Friday's shocking news.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron 7.24.26 Erik Williams/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James is the newest member of the Sixers.

LeBron James has shocked the basketball world by electing to spend his 24th season – and potentially beyond – with the Sixers.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer is coming to Philadelphia, hoping to do with the Sixers what he has done with every other team he has played for: win a championship.

From the nuances of James' fit with the Sixers to the enormity of this moment, the shocking nature of the Sixers' rapid turnaround and some salary-cap bookkeeping, the following video is worth six minutes of your time:

SIXERS SIGN LEBRON JAMES

Evaluating James' fit | Projecting new-look rotation | Options with final roster spot

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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