Source Urban Brewing to close Fishtown location after five years in business

Source Urban Brewing in Fishtown is closing Sunday after five years on Frankford Avenue.

The bar and restaurant, known for its draft beers and smash burgers, made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday. The owners didn't give a reason for the closure, but they said they elected to not renew the lease on the space.

"Thank you for welcoming us, supporting us, celebrating with us, and making Source Urban such a special part of the neighborhood," the post said. "Five years brought us countless memories, friendships, great beers, and some unforgettable nights."

Source did not immediately return a request for comment.

"Shark Tank" alum Philip Petracca, his wife Keri Petracca and business partner Greg Taylor first opened Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck, New Jersey, in 2019. In 2021, they added the Fishown outpost at the former site of Fishtown Brewpub. The bar featured ciders, wines, cocktails, sandwiches, bar snacks and 28 beers on tap. It was also known for some unique beers, including a Beastie Boys tribute IPA and a Rocky Road-flavored stout.

In 2024, Source announced plans for a third location in Manayunk, which included an "elevated dining area" and space for private events. The 10,000 square-foot space on Main Street was set to open in 2025, but there's been no update on the project since.

After two decades working in corporate jobs, Petrecca shifted careers when he invented a beer-dispensing technology that could turn a can or bottle of beer into a nitro-style draft. He crowdfunded $1.5 million for the project before pitching Fizzics on "Shark Tank" in 2016. Petrecca received a $2 million investment from judges Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban, and the product was sold on QVC and in Bed Bath & Beyond. Petracca left the company in 2017, and Fizzics later filed for bankruptcy in 2019.