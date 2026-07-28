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July 28, 2026

'Abbott Elementary' sets Season 6 premiere date

Quinta Brunson's sitcom returns Wednesday, Oct. 7, on ABC. Here's where the Emmy-winning comedy series left off.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary Season 6 Gilles Mingasson/Disney

'Abbott Elementary' has set it Season 6 premiere date. The Philly sitcom will air Wednesdays alongside 'Scrubs,' 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' and 'Shark Tank.'

The teachers of "Abbott Elementary" will return from summer break in October.

ABC has set the sitcom's Season 6 premiere date for Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 p.m. It will join a programming block that includes the "Scrubs" reboot, "Shark Tank," and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?," with new episodes streaming on Hulu the following day.

MORE: Jack Reacher fights his way through a SEPTA station in Season 4 trailer for Amazon’s ‘Reacher'

The Emmy-winning comedy series, which recently earned seven more nominations, will pick up after the tumultuous events of the Season 5 closer. To recap — with spoilers — the fictionalized School District of Philadelphia nearly closed Abbott Elementary, only reversing its decision over the money it spent fixing the building's furnace. (Remember when they were all stuck in that mall during repairs?) Kids from the city schools that did close will be heading Abbott's way, and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) will be stepping up as assistant principal to help manage the influx. 

The finale hinted that a proposal might be on the horizon for the recently reunited Gregory and Janine (show creator Quinta Brunson). Things are also getting serious between Ava (Janelle James) and her IT boyfriend O'Shon (Matthew Law), while Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) are still somehow roommates — with the added bonus, depending on who you ask, of Jacob's brother Caleb (Tyler Perez).

Could Brunson, who's brought numerous Eagles onto the series for guest roles, land LeBron James for the new season? The teachers made it to Citizens Bank Park last season to see Kyle Schwarber hit four home runs, so a return trip to the Stadium District might be in order.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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