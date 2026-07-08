'Task' scores 6 Emmy nods, but gets shut out of biggest category

The Philly region's summer in the national spotlight continued Wednesday with 13 Emmy nominations for "Abbott Elementary" and "Task."

Delco's latest crime drama made a strong showing, but it couldn't break into the outstanding drama series category. "Task" racked up six nominations, including two for Mark Ruffalo (lead actor in a drama series) and Tom Pelphrey (supporting actor in a drama series). Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby earned a nod for writing the Season 1 finale. The HBO series also was recognized for its cinematography, directing and editing.

MORE: Celebrity 'READ' posters, including one with Taylor Swift, are up for sale



Quinta Brunson's hit ABC sitcom earned nods for writing, directing, casting and three of its actors. Brunson is up again for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series — her fifth nomination in that category, which she won in 2023 — and her co-stars Janelle James and Tyler James Williams clinched repeat nods for their supporting roles on the show.

"Abbott Elementary" also will compete for best comedy series for the fifth year in row.

Colman Domingo earned double nominations for his supporting turn in "The Four Seasons" and guest performance on "Euphoria." The West Philly native took home the trophy for his work in "Euphoria" in 2022.

Part-time Media resident (and full-time WNBA booster) Wanda Sykes also received a nod for writing her Netflix special "Wanda Sykes: Legacy." Taylor Swift's concert film of the Eras Tour cleaned up in the variety special categories, too, notching four technical nominations and one for outstanding pre-recorded variety special.

The awards ceremony is set for Monday, Sept. 14 with host Mariska Hargitay. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star is the first woman to host the Emmys since Jane Lynch emceed the 2011 ceremony.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.