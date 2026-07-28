How Jalen Carter's extension ranks with the NFL's highest-paid defensive players

Jalen Carter's contract extension began the Eagles' first week of training camp on a high note.

The star defensive tackle is signing on for a four-year, $152 million deal (with $106 million guaranteed), which will keep Carter in the Philadelphia trenches through 2031 – as ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.

The extension also makes Carter the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, at an average of about $38 million. And if the two-time Pro Bowler keeps trending upward as expected, where offensive linemen are routinely left with little other choice but to hold him, he'll be well worth the cost, especially since the deal will carry the 25-year-old through his prime.

Here's how Carter's extension compares to the next nine highest-paid defensive tackles in the league by average annual value, which includes Eagles teammate Jordan Davis, whose $26,000,00 per year ranks out at sixth:

Rk) Player, Team AAV Guaranteed Total Value 1) Jalen Carter, PHI $38,000,000 $106,000,000 $152,000,000 2) Jeffery Simmons, TEN $35,276,000 $100,000,000 $105,828,000 3) Chris Jones, KC $31,750,000 $95,000,000 $158,750,000 4) Dexter Lawrence, CIN $28,000,000 $10,000,000 $28,000,000 5) Milton Williams, NE $26,000,000 $63,000,000 $104,000,000 6) Jordan Davis, PHI $26,000,000 $64,438,000 $78,000,000 7) Zach Allen, DEN $25,500,000 $69,500,000 $102,000,000 8) Nnamdi Madubuike, BAL $24,500,000 $75,500,000 $98,000,000 9) Alim McNeill, DET $24,250,000 $55,060,667 $97,000,000 10) Quinnen Williams, DAL $24,000,000 $66,000,000 $96,000,000

*Salary info via Over The Cap

And here's how Carter now ranks among the highest-paid defensive players at each position, also by average annual value, with the Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. leading the way at $50,000,000 thanks to the three-year extension he signed with Houston back in April:

Rk) Player, Team Pos AAV Guaranteed Total Value 1) Will Anderson Jr., HOU DE $50,000,000 $134,063,749 $150,000,000 2) Jalen Carter, PHI DT $38,000,000 $106,000,000 $152,000,000 3) Trent McDuffie, LAR CB $31,000,000 $100,000,000 $124,000,000 4) Derwin James, LAC S $25,200,000 $54,500,000 $75,600,000 5) Nick Herbig, PIT LB $25,000,000 $42,000,000 $100,000,000

*Salary info via Over The Cap

General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles already succeeded in getting Carter, who is a core defensive piece, signed on for the long haul.

But if everything goes according to plan, Carter could quickly end up as one of the best bargains in the NFL, on top of being easily one of the best defensive players in the entire league.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports