Sixers to play in all but one of the NBA's 10 most expensive games in 2026-27

In the days since the NBA released its full schedule for the 2026-27 season, the impact of LeBron James' signing with the Sixers has been evident on ticket reselling platforms.

Ticket sales through Ticketmaster won't open until September, but listings on sites like TickPick, StubHub and SeatGeek reflect a market that has rocketed the Sixers up the NBA ranks of the priciest teams to see in person.

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Early sales data from TickPick shows the Sixers have the seventh-highest purchase price in the NBA at $300. That's up from a rank of 15th last season, when the average purchase price was $68. The defending champion New York Knicks are the most expensive team to see, with an average ticket purchase price of $923 on TickPick since the schedule release.