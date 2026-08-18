Sixers to play in all but one of the NBA's 10 most expensive games in 2026-27

August 18, 2026
In the days since the NBA released its full schedule for the 2026-27 season, the impact of LeBron James' signing with the Sixers has been evident on ticket reselling platforms.
Ticket sales through Ticketmaster won't open until September, but listings on sites like TickPick, StubHub and SeatGeek reflect a market that has rocketed the Sixers up the NBA ranks of the priciest teams to see in person.
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Early sales data from TickPick shows the Sixers have the seventh-highest purchase price in the NBA at $300. That's up from a rank of 15th last season, when the average purchase price was $68. The defending champion New York Knicks are the most expensive team to see, with an average ticket purchase price of $923 on TickPick since the schedule release.
|Team
|Average Purchase Price (TickPick)
|New York Knicks
|$923
|Boston Celtics
|$416
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$413
|Atlanta Hawks
|$335
|Denver Nuggets
|$331
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|$327
|Philadelphia 76ers
|$300
|Chicago Bulls
|$299
|Golden State Warriors
|$263
|Toronto Raptors
|$261
"LeBron James' impact transcends basketball. We're seeing one player completely reshape demand for an entire franchise almost overnight," TickPick content director Kyle Zorn said.
When the Sixers open their season Oct. 20 on the road against the Knicks, TickPick has an average purchase price of $2,605. That's by far the most expensive game of the NBA season on the platform, and the game has the added weight of the Knicks unveiling their first championship banner at Madison Square Garden in 53 years.
TickPick's lowest-priced tickets for that game are going for $1,900. At the high end, there are seats listed in the seventh row for $30,016. One outlier listing in the sixth row had a price of nearly $70,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. StubHub has court side seats for that game listed as high as $25,923. The least expensive listing on the site for a single ticket is a nosebleed seat going for $1,807. On SeatGeek, the minimum ticket price is $1,884 and the maximum is $17,350.
The Sixers play in nine of the top 10 NBA games with the highest average purchase price on TickPick. The only non-Sixers game is the Miami Heat's home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 21. The Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and 10-time All-Star, over the summer.
The second most pricy game is the Sixers' trip to Los Angeles on Christmas Day for James' return to face his former team. The Oct. 22 home opener at Xfinity Mobile Arena, where James will have his first meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has an average purchase price of $478. Below are the top 10 most expensive games on TickPick.
|Game
|Average Purchase Price (TickPick)
|76ers at Knicks (Oct. 20)
|$2,605
|76ers at Lakers (Dec. 25)
|$830
|Knicks at 76ers - NBA Cup (Oct. 30)
|$539
|76ers at Cavaliers (Oct. 22)
|$478
|Celtics at 76ers (Nov. 10)
|$316
|Timberwolves at Heat (Oct. 21)
|$273
|Trail Blazers at 76ers (Nov. 23)
|$272
|Pistons at 76ers (Oct. 25)
|$259
|76ers at Hornets (Oct. 31)
|$234
|76ers at Pacers (Oct. 28)
|$178
In terms of home games for the upcoming season, TickPick's 10 priciest games at Xfinity Mobile Arena include a Dec. 23 matchup against the Rockets (average purchase price of $346), a Jan. 16 game against the Timberwolves ($334) and a Nov. 21 matchup against the Bucks ($328). The Sixers' first home matchup against the Celtics on Nov. 10, when Jaylen Brown faces his former team, has an average purchase price of $316 per ticket.
Demand for Sixers away games has surged 3.5 times on a year-over-year basis, TickPick said Monday, with the average purchase price rising from $143 to $494. The data comes from the same sales window following the release of the NBA schedule last year and this year.
"There simply isn't another player in the NBA who can move the market like LeBron," Zorn said. "The impact is unlike any athlete we have seen in the NBA and rivals any athlete across any major sport."