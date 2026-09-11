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September 11, 2026

Report: Patriots placing WR A.J. Brown on IR

This was not the start to the season the Patriots were hoping for.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091126AJBrown Joe Nicholson/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Brown will miss at least four games.

The New England Patriots are placing A.J. Brown on injured reserve, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

During the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Brown injured his ankle and did not return to the field. Before he was injured, Brown had 3 catches on 4 targets for 26 yards. He also drew a long pass interference penalty that set up a Patriots touchdown.

Brown will miss at least the next four games, which are as follows.

• Week 2: Steelers
• Week 3: At Jaguars
• Week 4: At Bills
• Week 5: Raiders

That Week 4 game against the Bills is particularly critical in a two-horse race for the AFC East.

Their four games thereafter (should Brown miss more than just four games):

• Week 6: Jets
• Week 7: At Bears
• Week 8: At Dolphins
• Week 9: Packers

The Patriots traded first- and fifth-round picks to the Eagles for Brown in June. The fifth-round pick is in the 2027 draft. The first-round pick is in 2028. As such, the Eagles will be more invested in rooting against the Patriots next season, not as much this season. 

Still, this was not the start to the season the Patriots were hoping for. Drake Maye was being discussed as a top-five type of quarterback heading into the season, and he stunk Week 1. Losing Brown for almost a quarter of the season, at a minimum, is even worse.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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